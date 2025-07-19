Red Bulls Fall, 5-1, to Inter Miami CF at Sports Illustrated Stadium

July 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York Red Bulls (9-9-6, 33 pts.) fell 5-1 to Inter Miami CF (12-4-5, 41 pts.) on Saturday night at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

New York opened the scoring in the 15th minute. Midfielder Emil Forsberg whipped in a corner kick into the middle of the six-yard box that was volley into the back of the net by defender Alexander Hack.

Inter Miami equalized in the 24th minute. Forward Luis Suárez dropped a ball to midfielder Lionel Messi who played a through ball to defender Jordi Alba who laced his shot into the top right corner.

Miami gained the lead in the 27th minute. Messi gathered the ball at the top of the box and played a chipping through ball on the left side of the box to Jordi Alba who played a one-time cross to the penalty spot to midfielder Telasco Segovia. Segovia hit a one time shot with the outside of his foot into the back of the net.

The visitors doubled their lead in the third minute of first half stoppage time. Midfielder Federico Redondo dropped a ball onto the top of the box that was placed into the bottom left corner by Segovia.

Miami found a fourth in the 60th minute. Midfielder Sergio Busquets played a through ball to Messi who took a touch around the goalkeeper and placed a shot into the back of the net.

Inter Miami scored a fifth goal in the 75th minute. Midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi played a ball wide to Suárez who crossed the ball into the box to Messi. Messi brought the ball down with his chest and laced a left-footed shot into the top left corner.

Hack scored his first career MLS goal.

Forsberg tallied his seventh assist of the season and has an assist in back-to-back matches.

Defender Sean Nealis made his 141st MLS start, which ties him with Sean Davis for sixth place in franchise history for most MLS starts by a Red Bulls player.

With 90 minutes played, Nealis passed Aaron Long for second place in franchise history for most minutes played by a defender across all competitions with 14,929.

Forward Julian Hall made his second career MLS start.

Defender Dylan Nealis subbed in the second minute of stoppage time to make his first appearance since suffering a hamstring injury on April 19 against D.C. United.

Following Saturday's match, New York will travel to Soldier Field to face off against Chicago Fire FC on Saturday, July 26. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET with coverage on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish, and New York Red Bulls Radio presented by Sports Illustrated in English via the New York Red Bulls app and NewYorkRedBulls.com.







