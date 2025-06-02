Sports Illustrated Stadium to Host Inaugural Concert Series this October with Country Superstar Jason Aldean, Hip-Hop Icon Ludacris and More over Two-Consecutive Nights

June 2, 2025

New York, N.Y. - Sports Illustrated Stadium, one of the New York metropolitan region's fastest-growing sports and entertainment destinations, today announced the inaugural "Sports Illustrated Stadium Concert Series" to be held over two nights on October 10-11, 2025. This landmark moment launches the venue's first major music series and kicks off a growing calendar of world-class concerts and special events at the 25,000+ seat stadium through 2025 and beyond.

Star-Studded Lineup Over Two Nights

The Sports Illustrated Stadium Concert Series spans two individually ticketed nights of top-tier, live performances across country, rap, hip-hop, and R&B, allowing fans to attend one or both events based on their musical preference. On Friday, October 10, legendary country music star Jason Aldean - three-time Academy of Country Music (ACM) Entertainer of the Year, multiple Country Music Association Award winner and ACM Artist of the Decade - will kick off the weekend, headlining a night of southern country tunes. Aldean will be joined by Warner Records' artist Warren Zeiders and rising stars Chase McDaniel, Lauren Gottshall, along with Aldean's country music pioneer and longtime touring partner, Dee Jay Silver.

Saturday, October 11, will celebrate the undeniable influence and legacy of hip-hop, rap and R&B, featuring headliner, music and film icon Ludacris -- a three-time Grammy Award winner and recipient of honors including MTV Best Rap Video Award, Hollywood Film Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, Critics' Choice Award and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He'll be joined by a powerhouse lineup of platinum-selling artists who helped define a generation of music, including Grammy Award, eight-time Billboard Award, American Music Award-winning singer, composer, actress and Hollywood Walk of Fame recipient, Ashanti, along with Flo Rida, Rick Ross and Fat Joe. This high-octane night promises once-in-a-lifetime moments, hosted by Grammy Award winner, INK.

"The inaugural Sports Illustrated Stadium Concert Series highlights our vision of making this venue a premier destination for world-class sports, concerts and cultural experiences in the New York metropolitan area," said David Lane, CEO of Sports Illustrated Tickets and concert promotion head. "With an iconic lineup and unmatched energy, this is just the beginning. We are confident Sports Illustrated Stadium will set a new standard for live entertainment in this region, and we look forward to creating cherished memories for fans here for years to come."

Tickets - Presale and On Sale

Presales for both nights will begin June 3 at 10am, with general public tickets and a limited number of parking passes on sale starting June 6 from 10am at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets are also available for purchase at the Sports Illustrated Stadium Box Office on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 5pm ET and on New York Red Bulls match days two hours before kickoff. Ticket prices start at $43.

Sports Illustrated Stadium offers a true VIP experience through its unique hospitality tickets, including the VIP Pit with premium open bar and food at Crossbar, Audi Club access (all-inclusive food, soft drinks, and cash bar) for seats in sections 108/111 (first 8 rows) and Club SI access (buffet and open bar) for sections 109/110 - all with limited availability. For fans looking for an elevated concert experience, a limited number of premium suites are available for purchase. For suite sales, please contact: suites@newyorkredbulls.com or call (973) 776 - 8479.

Personalized Fan Experience

In addition to the extraordinary musical lineup, attendees will be able to enjoy other activations at the stadium, including creating their own personalized Sports Illustrated Fan Cover to commemorate the night. Fans will also have the opportunity to engage in Sports Illustrated "Faces in the Crowd," a live photo capture experience that transforms real-time fan reactions into personalized SI Fan Covers and commemorative Concert Series tickets. During show breaks, SI Fandom will feature interactive jumbotron light shows, trivia, augmented reality, and more for the ultimate fan experience.

Getting to Sports Illustrated Stadium

Sports Illustrated Stadium is located at 600 Cape May St. in Harrison, N.J. Conveniently situated just across the Passaic River from Newark Penn Station and approximately seven miles west of Lower Manhattan, the stadium is easily accessible via public transportation, with the PATH train to Harrison Station offering a short walk to the venue, making it an ideal location for sports fans and music lovers traveling from any part of the New York metropolitan area.







