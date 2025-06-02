Ten Minnesota United Players Called up for International Duty

June 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United today announced that 10 of its players have been called up to represent their respective countries during the FIFA International Window in June. The group includes: goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair (Canada), forward Tani Oluwaseyi (Canada), midfielder Robin Lod (Finland), defender Joseph Rosales (Honduras), defender Michael Boxall (New Zealand), midfielder Carlos Harvey (Panama), MNUFC2 forward Troy Putt (U20 New Zealand), and MNUFC2 goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich (U18 USMNT). Additionally, two Minnesota United players on loan also received call ups to represent their respective countries: midfielder Alejandro Bran (Costa Rica) and defender Matúš Kmeť (Slovakia).

Dayne St. Clair and Tani Oluwaseyi will represent Canada at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, following participation in the inaugural Canadian Shield Tournament, where they will face Ukraine on June 7 and Ivory Coast on June 10. St. Clair, Oluwaseyi and Co. open Gold Cup group play against fellow MNUFC teammate Joseph Rosales and Honduras on June 17 at BC Place in Vancouver, then Canada faces Curaçao on June 21 and El Salvador on June 24, with both matches set to be played at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston. Oluwaseyi enters the summer window in strong form after scoring his first career international goal in Canada's 2-1 win over the United States in the Concacaf Nations League third-place match on March 23.

Alejandro Bran has received a call-up to the Costa Rica national team for the upcoming June international window. The 24-year-old midfielder, currently on loan at LD Alajuelense, returns to the national team setup after earning multiple caps in recent years. Costa Rica will kick off the window with two matches in the second round of 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers before turning their attention to the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, where they will compete in three group stage matches.

Robin Lod will rejoin the Finland national team as they commence their 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying campaign. The Huuhkajat are set to open group play with a home match against the Netherlands on June 7 at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium, followed by an away fixture against Poland on June 10 in Warsaw. Finland competes in UEFA Group G alongside the Netherlands, Poland, Lithuania, and Malta.

Joseph Rosales will represent Honduras at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, beginning with a pair of qualifying matches in early June. Honduras opens the second round of World Cup qualifying against the Cayman Islands on June 7, followed by a home match against Antigua and Barbuda on June 10. Rosales and Honduras then turn their attention to the Gold Cup, where they begin group play against MNUFC teammates Dayne St. Clair and Tani Oluwaseyi and the Canadian National Team on June 17. Group B action continues with Honduras facing El Salvador on June 21 in Shell Energy Stadium in Houston and Curaçao on June 24 at PayPal Park in San Jose.

Michael Boxall is set to anchor New Zealand's backline as the All Whites take part in the Canada Shield tournament this June, with matches against Côte d'Ivoire on June 7 and Ukraine on June 10, both set to be played at BMO Field in Toronto. Boxall recently scored the match-winning goal that sent New Zealand into the final round of FIFA World Cup 2026 Oceania Qualifiers. Boxall, a veteran presence with over 50 international caps, remains a key figure in the New Zealand defense.

Carlos Harvey recently featured for Panama in the Concacaf Nations League Final. Harvey now turns his attention to a busy summer, beginning with Panama's 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying campaign, which kicks off with matches against Belize on June 7 and Nicaragua on June 10. Following qualifiers, Panama will turn its focus to the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, where they'll compete in Group C against Guatemala, Jamaica, and Guadeloupe.

Matúš Kmeť has received a call-up to the Slovakian National Team for two international friendlies against Greece and Israel. The 24-year-old midfielder, currently on loan at Polish side Górnik Zabrze, previously represented Slovakia at the youth international level and now earns his first senior call-up.

MNUFC2 forward Troy Putt has earned his first international call-up with the New Zealand U20 Men's National Team. The 18-year-old will join the Junior All Whites for a two-match series against 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup hosts Chile, with games set for June 4 and June 7.

MNUFC2 goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich has been called up to the U.S. U18 Men's National Team for the upcoming UEFA Friendship Cup, taking place from May 30 to June 11 in Nyon, Switzerland. The 17-year-old will join a 20 player U.S. squad competing in Group A, where they are set to face France on June 1, Argentina on June 4, and Australia on June 7 during the group stage. Rizvanovich previously earned his first international cap at the U18 level in a 2-0 shutout win over Peru in September 2024. He signed his first professional contract with MNUFC2 in March 2025.

International Game Schedule

Date Game Time (CT) Location

Sun., June 1 U18 USMNT vs. France 4:00 a.m. Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon, Switzerland

Wed., June 4 U18 USMNT vs. Argentina 3:30 a.m. Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon, Switzerland

U20 New Zealand vs. Chile 2:30 p.m. Complejo Deportivo Quilín, Peñalolén, Chile

Sat., June 7

U18 USMNT vs. Australia 3:30 a.m. Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon, Switzerland

Finland vs. Netherlands 1:45 p.m. Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Helsinki, Finland

Slovakia vs. Greece 1:45 p.m. Pancretan Stadium, Greece

Honduras vs. Cayman Islands 2:00 p.m. Truman Bodden Sports Complex, George Town, Cayman Islands

Canada vs. Ukraine 2:30 p.m. BMO FIELD, Toronto, Ontario

U20 New Zealand vs. Chile 3:30 p.m. Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida, La Florida, Chile

Costa Rica vs. Bahamas 6:00 p.m. Wildey Turf, Bridgetown, Barbados

New Zealand vs. Ivory Coast 6:00 p.m. BMO Field, Toronto, Ontario

Panama Vs. Belize 8:00 p.m. FFB Stadium, Belmopan, Belize

Tues., June 10 Finland vs. Poland 1:45 p.m. Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Helsinki, Finland

Slovakia vs. Israel 1:45 p.m. Nagyerdei Stadion, Debrecen, Hungary

New Zealand vs. Ukraine 3:00 p.m. BMO FIELD, Toronto, Ontario

Panama vs. Nicaragua 7:00 p.m. Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez.,Panama City, Panama

Canada vs. Ivory Coast 7:30 p.m. BMO Field, Toronto, Ontario

Costa Rica vs. Trinidad and Tobago 8:00 p.m. National Stadium of Costa Rica, San José, Costa Rica

Honduras vs. Antigua and Barbuda 9:00 p.m. Chelato Uclés National Stadium, Tegucigalpa, Honduras

June 15 Costa Rica vs. Suriname 10:00 p.m. Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, California

Mon., June 16 Panama vs. Guadeloupe 6:00 p.m. Dignity Health Center, Carson, California

Tues., June 17 Canada vs. Honduras 9:30 p.m. BC Place, Vancouver, Canada

Wed., June 18 Costa Rica vs. Dominican Republic 6:00 p.m. AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Fri., June 20 Panama vs. Guatemala 9:00 p.m. Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas

Sat., June 21 Canada vs. Curaçao 6:00 p.m. Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, Texas

Honduras vs. El Salvador 9:00 p.m. Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, Texas

Sun., June 22 Costa Rica vs. Mexico 9:00 p.m. Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada

Tues., June 24 Panama vs. Jamaica 6:00 p.m. Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas

Canada vs. El Salvador 9:00 p.m. Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, Texas

Honduras vs. Curaçao 9:00 p.m. PayPal Park, San Jose, California







Major League Soccer Stories from June 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.