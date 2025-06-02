Chicago Fire FC Announces Updates to the Club's Remaining Home Schedule
June 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced updates to the Club's remaining home match schedule, including an additional venue change for the Club's home match on Sat. Aug. 9 versus LAFC, along with dates for Hispanic Heritage Night and Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Zayed Law. The Fire's previously announced Harry Potter Night, presented by Magellan Corporation, has been rescheduled for Sat. Sept. 13.
Due to a conflict at Soldier Field with the Chicago Bears' preseason schedule, the Sat. Aug. 9 match will be held at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill. Per the lease agreement with Soldier Field, the Fire are unable to host matches within five days of a Bears' home game. The Bears are scheduled to play a preseason game on Sun. Aug. 10.
The relocated Aug. 9 match versus LAFC is an addition to the two previously announced matches - Aug. 16 versus St. Louis CITY SC and Sept. 6 versus New England Revolution - which will also be played at SeatGeek Stadium due to conflicts at Soldier Field. All ticket sales for the matches on Aug. 9 versus LAFC, Aug. 16 versus St. Louis CITY SC, and Sept. 6 versus New England Revolution have been paused and will officially go back on sale Friday, June 20.
For more information and questions on the venue changes, please visit chicagofirefc.com/tickets/venue-change-faqs
THEME NIGHT SCHEDULE UPDATES
The Fire will commemorate their annual Hispanic Heritage Night during the Sat. Sept. 27 match versus Columbus Crew and will celebrate Major League Soccer's best fans during Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Zayed Law, on Sat. Oct. 4 versus Toronto FC. Additionally, the Club's previously announced Harry Potter Night, presented by Magellan Corporation, has been rescheduled for the Sat. Sept. 13 match versus NYCFC. The Fire's remaining theme night schedule for the 2025 season can be found below.
DATE OPPONENT TIME (CT) THEME
Sat. June 14 Nashville SC 7:30 p.m. Chicago Celebration featuring Chicago Stars Double Header, presented by Wintrust
Wed. June 25 Philadelphia Union 7:30 p.m. Pride Night
Sat. Sept. 13 NYCFC 7:30 p.m. Harry Potter Night, presented by Magellan Corporation
Sat. Sept. 27 Columbus Crew 7:30 p.m. Hispanic Heritage Night
Sat. Oct. 4 Toronto FC 7:30 p.m. Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Zayed Law
For more information on the Fire's 2025 Theme Nights, please visit: chicagofirefc.com/tickets/theme-nights
Chicago wraps up a five-game East Coast road trip with a regular season rematch against D.C. United in our nation's capital. Kickoff at Audi Field is set for 6:30 p.m. CT next Saturday, June 7. The match will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, and transmitted locally on wlsam.com (English), and Que Buena 105.1 via the Uforia app (Spanish).
For additional information on Chicago Fire FC, including information on the 2025 MLS Season, please visit: chicagofirefc.com. For regular Club updates, follow Chicago Fire FC on Twitter (@chicagofire using hashtags #CF97 and #VamosFire), Instagram (@chicagofire), TikTok (@chicagofire), and Facebook at facebook.com/chicagofire/.
