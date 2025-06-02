Forward Hugo Cuypers Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 17
June 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC forward Hugo Cuypers was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 17 following his multi-goal performance in Saturday's 3-1 win against Orlando City SC at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Additionally, winger Philip Zinckernagel was named to the team's bench for his three goal contributions in the match.
Cuypers earned his third weekly league honor of the season after recording his second brace of 2025 in Orlando. He first connected with Zinckernagel in the 31st minute, finding an open pocket of space on the left side of the box where he cleanly finished a one-timer to give the Fire a 2-0 lead. Just one minute and 17 seconds later, Cuypers struck again from a similar location to record the fastest brace in Club history.
Zinckernagel shocked Orlando in the fifth minute of the match, lifting a shot that slipped through the gloves of goalkeeper Pedro Gallese for the Chicago lead. The Danish winger then assisted Cuypers in both goals, recording multiple goal contributions in a single match for the third time in 2025. He also set a Club record for most consecutive road matches in a row with a goal contribution, tallying a goal or assist in six straight matches away from home dating back to Chicago's 3-1 victory against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on March 22.
The weekly honor is Cuypers' third of the season after appearing on the MLS Team of the Matchday bench in Matchday 2, then the starting XI the following matchday for his performance in a 3-1 road win at FC Dallas on March 8. This was also his fourth MLS Team of the Matchday appearance overall after receiving the honor on Matchday 24 in 2024, in which he tallied his first brace with Chicago in a 4-3 comeback win over the Philadelphia Union on July 3, 2024. That performance also made him MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra, the only such honor for a Fire player in 2024.
Zinckernagel also sees his second MLS Team of the Matchday appearance, following his first on the team's Starting XI in Matchday 5. In that performance, the winger tallied a goal and an assist against Vancouver, kicking off his current six-game road streak of goal contributions that has helped Chicago earn a league-leading five wins away from home.
Chicago wraps up a five-game East Coast road trip with a regular season rematch against D.C. United in our nation's capital. Kickoff at Audi Field is set for 6:30 p.m. CT next Saturday, June 7. The match will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, and transmitted locally on wlsam.com (English), and Que Buena 105.1 via the Uforia app (Spanish).
