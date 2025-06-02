Five Inter Miami CF Players to Represent Their Countries in the Upcoming FIFA Window

June 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Ahead of the next FIFA window, five Inter Miami CF players have been called up to represent their national teams during the June international break. The players will participate in the CONMEBOL and Concacaf World Cup qualifiers, as well as international friendlies.

Here's a look at the players and their upcoming matches.

Lionel Messi - Argentina

Inter Miami CF captain Lionel Messi has been called up to represent the Argentine national team during this CONMEBOL qualifying window for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Messi and Argentina enter this window atop the standings, having already secured their place in the upcoming World Cup. La Albiceleste will visit Chile on June 5 at 9 p.m. ET in Ñuñoa, Chile, before hosting Colombia on June 10 at 8 p.m. ET in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Messi is the all-time leading scorer in CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying with 34 goals in 69 matches, and he will look to add to that tally during this international window.

Telasco Segovia - Venezuela

Midfielder Telasco Segovia will be available for Venezuela's senior national team for its two CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying matches.

La Vinotinto will play two crucial games in their quest for a first-ever World Cup qualification. First, they will host direct rivals Bolivia on June 6 at 6 p.m. ET in Maturín, Venezuela, and will wrap up the window with a visit to Uruguay on June 10 at 7 p.m. ET in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Fafa Picault - Haiti

Forward Fafa Picault has been called up by the Haitian national team for the Concacaf World Cup qualifying matches.

Haiti will visit Aruba on June 7 at 5 p.m. ET in Oranjestad, Aruba, to then host Curaçao on June 10 at 6 p.m. ET in World Cup qualifying action. The Grenadiers currently sit in second place in their group, tied on six points with the Curaçao national team.

Picault has made 14 appearances for the Haitian national team, registering one goal and four assists.

Benjamin Cremaschi - U-20 USMYNT

Midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi has been called up to the Under-20 U.S. Men's Youth National Team for an international training camp and friendlies in Cairo, Egypt from June 2 through June 11.

After earning minutes with the senior USMNT earlier this year in matches against Venezuela and Costa Rica, Cremaschi will now represent the youth team in friendlies against the U-20 squads of Colombia on June 7 and Egypt on June 10.

Santiago Morales - U-18 USMYNT

Academy product Santiago Morales has been called up to represent the U.S. Under-18 Men's National Team for the upcoming UEFA Friendship Cup in Nyon, Switzerland.

Morales is part of the 20-player roster selected by Head Coach Marlon LeBlanc to compete in the prestigious eight-team tournament taking place from May 30 to June 11. The U.S. has been drawn into Group A and will face Argentina on Wednesday, June 4, and Australia on Saturday, June 7, after already playing their first match against France.

Morales scored in the opening match, helping the U-18 USMYNT earn a 2-2 draw against France and subsequently earning a penalty shootout win.

Following the group stage, Morales and the U.S. U-18s will play a placement match on Tuesday, June 10, with opponents determined by final group standings. The top team in each group will meet in the championship match, while the remaining teams will play for placement accordingly.







