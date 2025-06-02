San Diego FC Weekly

June 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (9-4-3, 30 pts) kicks off the month of June with an international exhibition match against Liga MX powerhouse Club América on Saturday, June 7 at 7:00 p.m. PT. Tickets are available now at SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.

SDFC heads into Saturday's friendly riding momentum from a 2-0 MLS regular season win over Austin FC at Snapdragon Stadium. The Club closed out the month of May with a 5-1-1 record, earning 16 of a possible 21 points while remaining unbeaten at home (4-0-1) during the stretch.

Club América enters Saturday's match as they prepare for the upcoming 2025 Liga MX Apertura campaign. América finished as runners-up in the 2025 Liga MX Clausura and most recently fell 2-1 to LAFC in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Play-In match on Saturday, May 31, at BMO Stadium.

Following the exhibition, San Diego FC returns to MLS action on Saturday, June 14, with a road match against Minnesota United FC (8-3-6, 30 pts) at Allianz Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. PT with live coverage on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. The match will also be broadcast on radio in English on San Diego Sports 760 AM (KGB-AM) and in Spanish on TUDN 1700 AM.







