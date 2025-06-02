Dial In: All You Need to Know About FIFA Club World Cup 2025

June 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF is just days away now from its long-awaited debut at the The FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, competing amongst the biggest clubs in world fútbol.

Below we present everything Inter Miami fans need to know as they gear on to cheer on the team in its historic participation at the Club World Cup:

What is the FIFA Club World Cup?

With 32 participating clubs from around the world, the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is the most inclusive and merit-based global club competition, creating an opportunity for the best clubs in the world to fight for the crown.

Dates

The tournament will take place from 14 June to 13  July 2025.

How did Inter Miami secure its place to compete in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025?

Inter Miami secured its spot at the new FIFA Club World Cup after winning the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield, confirming the Club as the best team throughout the 2024 MLS regular season. Inter Miami qualified as the host country representative team on the basis of the Club's outstanding and consistent 34-match campaign that saw them secure the shield by breaking the all-time MLS record for the most points in a single season, completing its 2024 season with 74 points.

Competition Format

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ will get underway with a group stage of eight groups of four teams per group playing in a single-game round-robin format. Inter Miami was drawn alongside Palmeiras, FC Porto and Al Ahly FC in group A. All of the groups for the competition can be viewed HERE.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the Round of 16. From there on, the next rounds will be direct single-match knockout stages from the round of 16 to the final. There will be no third-place play-off match.

Inter Miami CF's Group Stage Schedule:

Saturday, June 14 vs. Al Ahly FC at 8 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium

Thursday, June 19 vs. FC Porto at 3 p.m. ET at Mercedes Benz Stadium

Monday, June 23 vs. Palmeiras at 9 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium

FIFA Club World Cup History

Ser for its 21st edition, the FIFA Club World Cup will be played in an exciting, expanded new format in 2025.

Real Madrid are the winningest side with five titles, followed by Barcelona FC with three, and Corinthians and Bayern Munich with two crowns each.

The previous champions are the following:

Corinthians (2000)

São Paulo (2005)

Sport Club International (2006)

AC Milan (2007)

Manchester United (2008)

FC Barcelona (2009)

FC Internazionale (2010)

FC Barcelona (2011)

Corinthians (2012)

Bayern Munich (2013)

Real Madrid (2014)

FC Barcelona (2015)

Real Madrid (2016)

Real Madrid (2017)

Real Madrid (2018)

Liverpool FC (2019)

Bayern Munich (2020)

Chelsea FC (2021)

Real Madrid (2022)

Manchester City (2023)

Where to Watch

Fans around the world will be able to watch the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ on DAZN.com, as all 63 tournament matches will be freely available to fans globally!







