Revolution Forward Leo Campana Called up to Ecuador National Team

June 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution forward Leo Campana has been called-up to the Ecuador Men's National Team for a pair of World Cup Qualifying matches. Campana and La Tri will host Brazil on Thursday, June 5 (7:00 p.m. ET) as Estadio Monumental in Campana's hometown of Guayaquil, before traveling to face Peru on Tuesday, June 10 (9:30 p.m. ET) at Estadio Nacional in Lima.

LEO CAMPANA

Ecuador

FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifying

June 5 vs. Brazil

Estadio Monumental - Guayaquil

7:00 p.m. ET

June 10 at Peru

Estadio Nacional - Lima

9:30 p.m. ET

Campana, 24, has earned 16 senior caps for Ecuador, most recently seeing action off the bench in a World Cup Qualifying match against Paraguay on October 10, 2024. Most notably, Campana saw action in four matches during the 2021 Copa America campaign with Ecuador. Ecuador sits second in the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying table through 14 of 18 matches, with a 7-2-5 record and only five goals allowed.

In his first season with New England, Campana has scored two goals in nine appearances, starting on eight occasions. The 2025 campaign has seen the forward missing six matches due to injury. Campana's first goal for the club on April 19 was a game-winning strike against New York City FC, followed by his second goal two weeks later at Toronto FC. For his MLS career, Campana owns 30 goals and eight assists in 89 appearances across four seasons with New England and Inter Miami CF.

Campana joins defender Peyton Miller (United States U-20) midfielder Allan Oyirwoth (Uganda) and forward/winger Ignatius Ganago (Cameroon) as the four Revolution players called in to their respective national teams. New England is off this week for the June international break, and will resume MLS play next Saturday, June 14, hosting FC Cincinnati at Gillette Stadium. The 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff airs on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the match on 98.5 The Sports Hub, or tune into 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA for Portuguese commentary.







