Revolution II Goalkeeper J.D. Gunn Available against CF Montreal on Short-Term Agreement
May 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
MONTREAL - New England Revolution II goalkeeper J.D. Gunn has been called up by the Revolution on a Short-Term Agreement, making him eligible for selection in tonight's MLS match against CF Montreal at Stade Saputo.
The 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff airs live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English, Spanish, and French. Listen to Brad Feldman and Clyde Simms call the action on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), and on 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA in Portuguese.
Gunn, 25, features on the first team matchday roster for the first time this season and second time in his career. The Panama international has started five matches for Revolution II during the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign, collecting two clean sheets. Over two seasons, Gunn has made 23 starts in net for Revolution II.
TRANSACTION: New England Revolution sign Revolution II goalkeeper J.D. Gunn to a Short-Term Agreement on May 31, 2025.
Major League Soccer Stories from May 31, 2025
- Nashville SC Matches Team Record Unbeaten Streak of 10 with 2-2 Draw against New York City FC - Nashville SC
- New York City FC Rallies for Road Tie at Nashville SC - New York City FC
- Revolution II Goalkeeper J.D. Gunn Available against CF Montreal on Short-Term Agreement - New England Revolution
- Minnesota United FC at Seattle Sounders FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- San Jose equalize in 83rd minute with Josef Martínez goal but edged by St. Louis penalty kick in stoppage time - San Jose Earthquakes
- CF Montréal Academy U16 Team Qualifies for the MLS Next Playoffs - Club de Foot Montreal
- Sounders FC Hosts Minnesota United FC on Sunday Afternoon at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Minnesota United Signs Forward Darius Randell to Homegrown Contract - Minnesota United FC
- Earthquakes Put Eight-Game Unbeaten Streak on Line vs. St. Louis CITY SC at Energizer Park this Morning at 11:30 a.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New England Revolution Stories
- Revolution II Goalkeeper J.D. Gunn Available against CF Montreal on Short-Term Agreement
- Revolution Visit CF Montréal on Saturday Night
- Revolution Defender Peyton Miller Called up to United States Under-20 National Team
- Two Revolution Players Earn Senior International Call-Ups
- Revolution Battle D.C. United to 1-1 Draw