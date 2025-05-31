Revolution II Goalkeeper J.D. Gunn Available against CF Montreal on Short-Term Agreement

May 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







MONTREAL - New England Revolution II goalkeeper J.D. Gunn has been called up by the Revolution on a Short-Term Agreement, making him eligible for selection in tonight's MLS match against CF Montreal at Stade Saputo.

The 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff airs live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English, Spanish, and French. Listen to Brad Feldman and Clyde Simms call the action on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), and on 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA in Portuguese.

Gunn, 25, features on the first team matchday roster for the first time this season and second time in his career. The Panama international has started five matches for Revolution II during the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign, collecting two clean sheets. Over two seasons, Gunn has made 23 starts in net for Revolution II.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution sign Revolution II goalkeeper J.D. Gunn to a Short-Term Agreement on May 31, 2025.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.