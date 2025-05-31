Revolution Conclude Road Trip with 3-0 Win at CF Montreal

May 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







MONTREAL - The New England Revolution (6-4-5; 23 pts.) concluded their three-game road week with a 3-0 triumph against CF Montréal (1-11-5; 8 pts.) at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. After Montréal was reduced to 10 men by a Giacomo Vrioni red card in the 37th minute, Revolution Homegrown Player Peyton Miller tallied his first MLS goal and added an assist, while Ilay Feingold recorded two second-half goals to seal the three points for the visitors.

With tonight's victory, the Revolution extended their unbeaten streak to nine games, the club's longest since 2022, with six clean sheets during that span. New England's seven-game away undefeated streak is its longest since 2019, as the Revolution have now earned points in eight of their 10 away games this season (4-2-4).

After Vrioni was issued a red card in the 37th minute, New England ramped up the pressure in search of the breakthrough against the 10-man Montréal side. Moments before halftime, Ignatius Ganago drove into the penalty area and fired a shot just wide of the frame for New England's best chance of the first half.

After the intermission, New England wasted no time breaking the stalemate as Miller opened his MLS account in the 48th minute. The 17-year-old snuck inside of his defender and got his left foot on the end of Feingold's cross, tucking a low volley into the far corner for the game winner. Moments later, Feingold doubled the lead with a powerful left-footed finish off a feed from Matt Polster.

The Revolution's dynamic wingbacks once again linked up for the third goal of the night. This time roles were reversed as Miller's arching cross set up Feingold for his second goal of the night, giving the Israeli his first career brace and six goal contributions in the last five starts. Carles Gil was credited with an assist on the play, his fourth of the campaign.

In net for New England, Aljaž Ivačič made two saves en route to his seventh clean sheet of the season, a new career high for the Slovenian. In central defense, Keegan Hughes logged all 90 minutes in his first MLS start, alongside Tanner Beason and Mamadou Fofana.

New England will be off next weekend during the June international window before resuming the regular season on Saturday, June 14 against FC Cincinnati at Gillette Stadium. The 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff airs on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the match on 98.5 The Sports Hub, or tune into 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA for Portuguese commentary.

MATCH NOTES

Team Notes

The Revolution's unbeaten streak now stands at nine games (5-0-4), the club's longest since 2022, with six clean sheets in that span.

New England's seven-game road undefeated streak is the club's longest since 2019, as the team's away record improves to 4-2-4.

The Revolution have scored three goals in three of the last five games.

In their seventh shutout performance of the season, the Revs limited a 10-man Montreal side to only one shot on target.

New England's all-time record against CF Montreal moves to 17-13-4 and an even 8-8-2 in Quebec.

Individual Notes

17-year-old defender Peyton Miller scored his first MLS goal in the 48th minute and tacked on his second career assist in the second half.

Ilay Feingold delivered the assist on Miller's goal before adding two goals of his own in the second half, scoring in the 55th and 87th minutes.

Feingold now has six goal contributions in his last five starts (3G, 3A), including three goals in the last two games.

In his 12th start of the season, Matt Polster picked up his first assist of the campaign on Feingold's second-half goal.

Keegan Hughes recorded his first MLS start in the shutout performance, his third appearance of the season.

Goalkeeper Aljaž Ivačič recorded two saves in his seventh shutout of the season, a new career high, surpassing his previous best mark (6) set in 2022.

Carles Gil earned a secondary assist on Feingold's 87th-minute goal, his fourth helper of the season. Gil now has 10 goal contributions in the last 11 games (6G, 4A).

Tonight's match marked Brandon Bye's 200th appearance for the Revolution in all competitions.

Eric Klein made his MLS debut as a second-half substitute, becoming only the second second-generation player in Revolution history after his father, Steve Klein, played for the club in 1997.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution Match #15

New England Revolution 3 at CF Montreal 0

May 31, 2025 - Stade Saputo (Montreal, Quebec)

Referee: Michael Venne

Assistant Referee: Gerard-Kader Lebuis

Assistant Referee: Matthew Nelson

Fourth Official: Guido Gonzales Jr.

Video Asst. Referee: Geoff Gamble

Assistant VAR: Jason White

Weather: 53 degrees and showers

Scoring Summary:

NE - Peyton Miller 1 (Ilay Feingold 3) 48'

NE - Ilay Feingold 2 (Matt Polster 1) 55'

NE - Ilay Feingold 3 (Peyton Miller 1, Carles Gil 4) 87'

Misconduct Summary:

MTL - Luca Petrasso (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 15'

NE - Alhassan Yusuf (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 19'

MTL - Giacomo Vrioni (Red Card - Serious Foul Play) 36'

MTL - Nathan Saliba (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 51'

NE - Matt Polster (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 59'

MTL - Joel Waterman (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 77'

New England Revolution: Aljaž Ivačič; Mamadou Fofana, Keegan Hughes, Tanner Beason; Matt Polster (Jackson Yueill 89'), Alhassan Yusuf (Eric Klein 90'+3); Ilay Feingold (Brandon Bye 89'), Carles Gil ©, Peyton Miller; Ignatius Ganago (Luis Diaz 71'), Tomás Chancalay (Maxi Urruti 71')

Substitutes Not Used: JD Gunn, Donovan Parisian, Andrew Farrell, Wyatt Omsberg

CF Montreal: Jonathan Sirois; Jalen Neal, Luca Petrasso (Aleksandr Guboglo 71'), George Campbell, Dawid Bugaj (Joel Waterman 62;); Samuel Piette © (Jules-Anthony Vilsaint 85'), Nathan Saliba; Victor Loturi (Tom Pearce 63'), Caden Clark, Dante Sealy; Giacomo Vrioni

Substitutes Not Used: Sebastian Breza, Fernando Alvarez, Brandan Craig, Prince Owusu, Sunusi Ibrahim







