Columbus Crew Shelled by Inter Miami CF

May 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Columbus Crew lost, 5-1, to Inter Miami CF at Chase Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. on Saturday, May 31.

Despite the scoreline, the Black & Gold's 28 points through 17 matches are tied for the Club's fourth-most through 17 matches since 2004 when MLS overtime was eliminated.

1. 2010 - 34 points (10-3-4)

2. 2020 - 31 points (9-4-4)

3. 2024 - 30 points (8-3-6)

4. 2025 - 28 points (7-3-7)

2008 - 28 points (8-4-3)

The Crew possess 27 goals this year, tied for the sixth-most through 17 matches in franchise annals.

1. 2023 - 35

1996 - 35

3. 1998 - 33

4. 2001 - 29

2024 - 29

6. 2025 - 27

2020 - 27

2008 - 27

Defender Cesar Ruvalcaba registered his first MLS goal, heading in a corner served by Midfielder Dylan Chambost.

Ruvalcaba is the Crew's 10th unique goal scorer through 17 matches. The Club had a franchise-record 18 unique players score in 2024.

Chambost owns a career-high and team-best six assists on the year.

It marked the Black & Gold's fourth goal off a set piece in 2025.

Midfielder Darlington Nagbe started his 157th regular season match for the Crew, the eighth-most in Club history. He is one shy of tying for seventh with Crew Circle of Honor member Brian McBride (158).

Midfielder Amar Sejdic, who joined the Crew this past offseason, entered as a substitute at 72' to log his 100th MLS regular season appearance.

The Crew face Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday, June 14 at Lower.com Field [7:30 p.m. ET / MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)].

Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC

MLS Regular Season

Saturday, June 14 - 7:30 p.m. ET - Lower.com Field (Columbus, Ohio)

TV: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM (Spanish)

