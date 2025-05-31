Nashville SC Matches Team Record Unbeaten Streak of 10 with 2-2 Draw against New York City FC

May 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club concluded the busiest month in team history and scored its 100 th goal at GEODIS Park with a 2-2 draw against New York City FC Saturday afternoon. With the result, the Boys in Gold extended their unbeaten streak to 10, matching a club-high set in 2023, and established a new record for the most matches (nine) played in a single month without a loss, besting the previous high of five (May 2023, May 2021, July 2021).

Forward Sam Surridge recorded his second brace and fifth goal in his last three matches, giving him 11 on the season - a new club record through the first 17 Major League Soccer matches in a season. Midfielder Matthew Corcoran became the youngest player and only teenager in Nashville SC history to record a goal contribution at 19 years and 103 days old as he registered assists on both of Surridge's goals.

These guys are good: Nashville SC improved to 7W-0L-2D all time when the Designated Player duo of Hany Mukhtar and Surridge connect for a goal and 10W-2L-3D all-time when Surridge finds the back of the net. Mukhtar (13) and Surridge (14) are the only teammates in MLS this season to have at least 13 goal contributions each as of the final whistle.

Movin' on up: With his second brace in three games, Surridge is now second in MLS in goals scored this season with 11 behind the Philadelphia Union's Tai Baribo and tied for the league lead in goal contributions with Baribo at 14. The forward also set a club record for goals scored through his first 54 MLS matches with 25, surpassing Mukhtar's previous record of 22.

Oh, we're halfway there: Nashville SC concluded the first half of its MLS season in third place in the Eastern Conference as of the final whistle with 29 points and a record of 8W-4L-5D. It is tied for the second-best start through 17 MLS matches in team history, set in 2021.

Next up: Nashville SC will be idle as a result of the June FIFA International Window until it visits Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field on Saturday, June 14 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Notes:

Nashville SC:

tied its team-high 10 match unbeaten streak (set in 2023)

set a new club record for matches played in a single month without a loss at nine (previous high was five three times)

is unbeaten in its last 10 matches across all competitions (6W-0L-4D overall, 4W-0L-4D in MLS)

is unbeaten in May across all competitions (5W-0L-4D overall, 3W-0L-4D in MLS)

has the best home record in MLS this season at 6W-1L-3D

is 6W-2L-2D when scoring first this season

has scored 100 regular season goals at GEODIS Park in team history

is 3W-2L-2D all-time vs. New York City FC in MLS play (regular season)

is 3W-0L-1D all-time at home vs. New York City FC in MLS play (regular season)

is 66W-56L-62D all-time in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

Is 40W-19L-33D all-time at home in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 47W-40L-44D all-time vs. Eastern Conference opponents in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 44W-45L-50D all-time on weekends in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 35W-35L-37D all-time on Saturdays in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 15W-2L-12D all-time during May in MLS play (regular season)

is 22W-0L-13D when scoring two goals in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

Matthew Corcoran

registered his first career MLS goal contribution when he assisted on Sam Surridge's opening goal, becoming the youngest player to record a goal contribution in club history (19 years and 103 days old)

recorded two total assists

made his first MLS start since March 1 st at the New York Red Bulls

Hany Mukhtar logged his team-leading sixth assist of the season on Sam Surridge's 27 th minute goal

Alex Muyl

recorded his third assist of the season on Sam Surridge's 41 st minute goal

led all players in distance covered with 7.99 miles

Andy Najar led the team with 91.3% passing accuracy (minimum 40 passes completed)

Sam Surridge

became the fourth English-born player in MLS history to record multiple seasons with at least 10 goals

became the first Nashville SC player to record 11 goals through the first 17 matches of an MLS season

leads the team this season with 11 goals and 14 goal contributions (second in MLS in goals behind Tai Baribo with 13, tied first w/ Tai Baribo in goal contributions)

earned Nashville SC Man of the Match honors

Joe Willis recorded two saves

Walker Zimmerman made his first start since April 5 at Charlotte FC where he suffered a head injury

Box score:

Nashville SC (8W-4L-5D) vs. New York City FC (7W-6L-4D)

May 31, 2025 - GEODIS Park

Final score:

NSH: 2

NYC: 2

Scoring summary:

NSH: Sam Surridge (A: Hany Mukhtar, Matthew Corcoran) 27'

NSH: Sam Surridge (A: Alex Muyl, Matthew Corcoran) 41'

NYC: Hannes Wolf (A: Keaton Parks) 54'

NYC: Hannes Wolf (A: Keaton Parks) 87'

Discipline:

NYC: Aiden O'Neill (Caution) 40'

NYC: Strahinja Tanasijevi (Caution) 75'

NYC: Keaton Parks (Caution) 83'

NSH: Bryan Acosta (Caution) 84'

Lineups:

NSH starters: Joe Willis; Dan Lovitz, Jack Maher, Walker Zimmerman (C), Andy Najar (Josh Bauer 73'); Hany Mukhtar (Wyatt Meyer 80'), Matthew Corcoran (Bryan Acosta 80'), Alex Muyl, Eddi Tagseth (Patrick Yazbek 46'), Ahmed Qasem (Jonathan Pérez 61'); Sam Surridge

Substitutes: Brian Schwake, Jeisson Palacios, Gastón Brugman, Jacob Shaffelburg

NYC starters: Matt Freese; Birk Risa (Nico Cavallo 67'), Thiago Martins (C), Tayvon Gray (Strahinja Tanasijevic 46'), Justin Haak; Maxi Moralez (Monsef Bakrar 67'), Hannes Wolf, Aiden O'Neill (Keaton Parks 46'), Agustin Ojeda (Julian Fernandez 67'), Jonathan Shore; Alonso Martinez

Substitutes: Tomas Romero, Andres Perea, Maximo Carrizo, Seymour Reid

Match officials:

Referee: Jon Freemon

AR1: Jeremy Kieso

AR2: Eduardo Jeff

4TH: Sergii Demianchuk

VAR: Sorin Stoica

AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert

Weather: 83 and sunny







