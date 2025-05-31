Houston Dynamo FC Fall, 3-1, to Sporting Kansas City

May 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC fell 3-1 to Sporting Kansas City at Shell Energy Stadium tonight to close a nine-match month of May.

Notably, the match saw forward Lawrence Ennali make his return to the pitch in the 81st minute after suffering a knee injury in August last season. Midfielder Duane Holmes also made his home debut for Houston after making his Dynamo debut in New York on Wednesday.

Houston took the lead in the 13th minute when midfielder Sebastian Kowalczyk fired a curling shot from the edge of the box out of the reach of goalkeeper John Pulskamp. The play marked Kowalczyk's first goal of the season, while midfielder Ondøej Lingr earned his second assist of the season.

Kansas City pulled a goal back in first half stoppage time when a loose ball found its way to Dejan Joveljic in the box, who slotted the ball into the bottom left corner.

Kansas City netted a second goal in the 52nd minute when a header from Jansen Miller bounced off the crossbar and landed in front of Joveljic for a right-footed finish.

Santiago Munoz scored Kansas' third and final goal in the 88th minute when Daniel Salloi found Munoz in the box for a first-hit finish towards the bottom right corner.

Houston almost took an early lead in the third minute when a delivery from defender Griffin Dorsey from the right side of the box found the head of forward Ezequiel Ponce, whose attempt forced a diving save from goalkeeper John Pulskamp. Seconds later, another Dorsey delivery from the right side of the box found the head of Kowalczyk, whose fizzing header forced a quick reaction save from Pulskamp.

Midfielder Jack McGlynn took his chances from outside of the box after captain Artur laid the ball off to him, forcing another diving save from Pulskamp at the near post. McGlynn was recently named to the U.S. Men's National Team (USNMT) training camp roster in preparation for the upcoming June friendlies and 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Ponce took his chances from deep in the 28th minute with a powerful right-footed strike that forced Pulskamp to get low and quell the danger.

In the 38th minute, Ponce managed a backheel to Dorsey, who was running into the box, and the attack forced a full stretch, charging block from Pulskamp.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Bond was called into action in the 47th minute when the Englishman denied a volley from Joveljic inside the box with a diving save to his right. The play marked his first of three saves on the night.

Dorsey gave Houston a dangerous chance in the 48th minute when the American defender dribbled his way to the top of the box and fired a left-footed shot that found the hands of Pulskamp.

Defender Felipe Andrade found midfielder Júnior Urso in the middle of the box in the 68th minute for a header that missed the far post by inches.

Andrade delivered another dangerous chance in the 78th minute when McGlynn's corner found the Brazilian defender at the back post for a header that carried just over the crossbar.

After the June FIFA window, the Dynamo wrap up a two-match homestead versus CF Montréal on Saturday, June 14, at Shell Energy Stadium.

---

Houston Dynamo FC (5-7-5, 20 pts.) 1-3 Sporting Kansas City (4-8-4, 16 pts.)

MLS Regular Season - Game 17

Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas

Attendance: 17,852

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM 1H 2H FT

Houston Dynamo FC 1 0 1

Sporting Kansas City 1 2 3

HOU: Sebastian Kowalczyk 1 (Ondøej Lingr 2) 13'

SKC: Dejan Joveljic 8 (unassisted) 45'+3'

SKC: Dejan Joveljic 9 (unassisted) 52'

SKC: Santiago Munoz 1 (Daniel Salloi 4) 88'

Houston Dynamo FC: Jonathan Bond; Felipe Andrade, Pablo Ortiz (Franco Escobar 81), Femi Awodesu, Griffin Dorsey; Artur (Lawrence Ennali 81'), Jack McGlynn, Brooklyn Raines (Júnior Urso 53'); Sebastian Kowalczyk (Duane Holmes 79'), Ezequiel Ponce, Ondøej Lingr (Amine Bassi 53')

Unused substitutes: Jimmy Maurer, Ethan Bartlow, Gabe Segal, Nico Lodeiro

Sporting Kansas City: John Pulskamp; Logan Ndenbe (Tim Leibold 63'), Jansen Miller, Joaquin Fernandez, Khiry Shelton (Andrew Brody 46'); Jacob Bartlett, Manu Garica (Memo Rodriguez 90'), Zorhan Bassong, Daniel Salloi, Dejan Joveljic (Santiago Munoz 79'), Erick Thommy (Shapi Syleymanov 63')

Unused substitutes: Ryan Schewe, Ian James, Mason Toye, Stephen Afrifa

DISCIPLINE:

HOU: Brooklyn Raines (caution; foul) 45'+1'

SKC: Zorhan Bassong (caution; foul) 76'

SKC: Daniel Salloi (caution; foul) 82'

HOU: Griffin Dorsey (caution; foul) 84'

HOU: Felipe Andrade (caution; foul) 86'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Jair Marrufo

Assistant: Adam Garner

Assistant: Chris Wattam

Fourth Official: Cristian Campo Hernandez

VAR: Sorin Stoica

Weather: 82 degrees, cloudy







Major League Soccer Stories from May 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.