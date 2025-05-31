New York City FC Rallies for Road Tie at Nashville SC

May 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC battled back from a two-goal deficit to secure a 2-2 draw against Nashville SC. Sam Surridge struck twice to give the hosts a halftime lead, but Hannes Wolf responded with a brace of his own - including a dramatic 87th-minute equalizer - as Keaton Parks helped ignite a spirited second-half comeback.

Match Recap

New York City FC wrapped up a demanding May schedule with a trip to take on Nashville SC on Saturday afternoon.

Looking to bounce back from a midweek defeat, City made one change to the starting XI that faced Houston, with Agustín Ojeda coming in for Julián Fernández.

The hosts entered the match in strong home form, and it showed early as they carved out several promising chances.

The best of those opportunities fell to Walker Zimmerman, who found space on a corner thanks to a clever run. His header bounced into the turf and drifted just wide of Matt Freese's post.

City nearly struck at the other end when Birk Risa delivered a beautifully curled ball in behind the defense, putting Alonso Martínez through on goal. Joe Willis stood tall to deny the Costa Rican.

Nashville eventually found the breakthrough in the 27th minute. Hany Mukhtar's slick backheel released Sam Surridge, who fired low past Freese to make it 1-0.

City almost responded through Thiago Martins, but his header was kept out by a strong save from Willis. Instead, Nashville doubled their lead before the break. This time, Alex Muyl cut the ball back into the box, and Surridge was again on hand to finish with confidence.

Jansen made two changes at halftime, introducing Strahinja Tanasijević and Keaton Parks for Tayvon Gray and Aidan O'Neill.

The changes had an almost immediate impact. In the 54th minute, Parks showed quick feet during a crisp buildup, playing in an overlapping Hannes Wolf, who tucked his shot past Willis to halve the deficit.

Momentum shifted further in City's favor minutes later when Freese launched a rapid counterattack. Parks picked out Martínez, whose driven shot from a tight angle rippled the side netting.

Nashville pushed to restore their two-goal advantage. Surridge struck the post just after the hour, and Mukhtar nearly buried the rebound, only for Freese to make a brilliant save on the line.

City continued to press. Risa smashed a free kick off the crossbar before Jansen made a trio of changes-Nico Cavallo, Mounsef Bakrar, and Julián Fernández replacing Risa, Maxi Moralez, and Ojeda.

Martínez went close again with a low drive that skimmed past the post.

The breakthrough finally came in the 87th minute, with Parks once again involved. Wolf latched onto a bouncing ball inside the area and got the slightest of touches to steer the ball beyond a helpless Willis, completing City's comeback and securing a well-earned point.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC is a game against Atlanta United on Thursday, June 12. Kickoff at Yankee Stadium is scheduled for 7:30PM ET.







