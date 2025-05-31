Sounders FC Hosts Minnesota United FC on Sunday Afternoon at Lumen Field
May 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC concludes its three-match homestand with a Sunday Night Soccer fixture against Minnesota United FC on Sunday, June 1 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (3:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).
The Rave Green are coming off 1-0 wins over FC Dallas and San Diego FC to start the homestand, with Albert Rusnák and Jesús Ferreira scoring the game-winning goals.
Seattle currently sits in fourth place in the Western Conference with 26 points (7-4-5). Minnesota is in third place with 27 points (7-3-6), most recently coming off a 0-0 road draw with Vancouver Whitecaps FC on May 28.
Sounders FC and Minnesota have met 15 times since the Midwestern side joined MLS in 2017, with Seattle playing to a 12-1-2 record, the most points per game by one club against a single opponent in MLS history (2.53). In all competitions, the Rave Green are 14-1-2 against Minnesota and 10-0-0 at home.
Following Sunday's fixture, Seattle travels to Western Conference-leading Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Sunday, June 8 at BC Place (6:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent (English): Jake Zivin, Taylor Twellman & Andrew Wiebe
Talent (Spanish): Sammy Sadovnik & Diego Valeri
Local Radio (English): 93.3 KJR FM
Talent: Danny Jackson, Steve Zakuani & Michelle Ludtka
Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Pete Fewing & Kelyn Rowe
Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM
Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela
Sounders FC pregame
