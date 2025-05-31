CLTFC earns win in Toronto behind Biel and Agyemang goals

May 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Notes:

Charlotte FC finishes the first half of the season on 25 points and matches a franchise high after 17 matches (2024)

CLTFC finishes with two wins in the final three matches to end the month of May that featured seven of nine matches on the road

David Bingham started in net and along with the rest of the Crown's defense earned the first clean sheet in 10 matches

Pep Biel scored his second game-winning goal in Canada this season, and now has five on the season

Patrick Agyemang scored his fifth goal of the MLS season and has four in his last five appearances

Four players will now join their respective national teams for matches during the FIFA window: Patrick Agyemang (USA), Tim Ream (USA), Bill Tuiloma (New Zealand), Liel Abada (Israel) Match Info: 2025 Major League Soccer Regular Season - Match 17

Location: BMO Field - Toronto, ON

Toronto FC Starting XI: Johnson, Thompson, Monlouis, Petretta, Stefanovic, Spicer, Flores, Osorio, Dominguez, Insigne, Brynhildsen

Substitutions: Etienne Jr. (46'), Rosted (46'), Corbeanu (67'), Stefanovic (77'), Coello (84')

Charlotte FC Starting XI: Bingham, Marshall-Rutty, Privett, Malanda, Doumbia, Bronico, Westwood, Biel, Zaha, Agyemang, Abada

Substitutions: Ream (66'), Williamson (75'), Vargas (86')

Goals:

56' - CLT - Biel (Assist: Abada, Zaha)

90' - CLT - Agyemang

Discipline:

37' - TOR - Flores (Yellow)

80' - TOR - Osorio (Yellow)

86' - TOR -Laryea (Yellow)

90'+1 - CLT - Agyemang (Yellow)

90'+2 - TOR - Petretta (Yellow)







