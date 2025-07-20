Charlotte FC Midfielder Pep Biel Named to MLS Team of the Matchday

July 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHARLOTTE - Charlotte FC Spanish midfielder Pep Biel was named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 26 following a three goal contribution performance at Atlanta United Saturday night. Biel has been named to Team of the Matchday five times this season and three times in the last four matchdays. Wilfried Zaha joined Biel with a selection to the bench following a two goal contribution effort.

The Crown have won three straight in a row and are unbeaten in the last four (3-0-1). Charlotte FC own the longest active winning streak in MLS and tied the club's longest winning streak in 2025.

Down one at the half, Biel sparked a three-goal second half to help guide Charlotte to its third-ever road comeback win in club history. The Spanish midfielder began by feeding a streaking Kerwin Vargas down the right side, who sent a strong cross into the box for Idan Toklomati to toe-tap it in 15 seconds into the half. Biel then fed Zaha into the box, who muscled through two defenders and beat Brad Guzan to double the lead 13 minutes later. The complete comeback was completed when Souleyman Doumbia slipped Zaha into the left side of the box, who place a slow roller to the top of the box for Biel to finish at the far post in the 77th minute.

Biel continued to be Charlotte's offensive catalyst, raising his goal contributions to 10 (5G/5A) in a five-game span and 22 (10G/12A) in just 23 regular-season matches. His 23 goal contributions sit tied-for fourth in MLS and he is just one of four players with at least 10 goals and 10 assists. Biel's two-assist performance raised his career MLS regular-season total to 15, which placed him as the club's all-time assist leader surpassing Brandt Bronico.

Zaha has quietly strung together seven consecutive matches with at least one goal contribution. He has tallied two goals and six assists during over seven matches to raise his season total to six goals and eight assists. Of his eight assists, Zaha has tallied five game-winning assists, which placed him as the club's all-time leader in game-winning assists in MLS regular-season play.

Charlotte FC moved into seventh in the Eastern Conference table with 35 points and returns to Bank of America Stadium to host Toronto FC on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

See below for the full Team of the Matchday:

F: Danny Musovski (SEA), Petar Musa (DAL), Lionel Messi (MIA)

M: Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Martín Ojeda (ORL), Pep Biel (CLT), Telasco Segovia (MIA)

D: Jordi Alba (MIA), Jack Elliott (CHI), Maya Yoshida (LA)

GK: Roman Celentano (CIN)

Coach: Javier Mascherano (MIA)

Bench: Chris Brady (CHI), Ian Pilcher (SD), Luca Orellano (CIN), Dániel Gazdag (CLB), Omir Fernandez (POR), Pedro de la Vega (SEA), Wilfried Zaha (CLT), Gabriel Pec (LA), Sam Surridge (NSH)







