Defender Jack Elliott Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 26

July 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC defender and captain Jack Elliott was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 26 following his performance in Saturday's 2-0 win at CF Montréal. Goalkeeper Chris Brady was also named to the team's bench after securing his second shutout of the season.

Elliott earned his first accolade with the Fire after scoring his first goal as a member of the Men in Red in the 54th minute of the match. The veteran center back paced the team in shots en route to scoring the 11th goal of his nine-year career, recording his third goal contribution of the season after registering two assists earlier this year. His defensive efforts helped the team secure its third clean sheet of the season.

Brady earned his second MLS Team of the Matchday mention of 2025 after posting his second clean sheet of the season. The Naperville, Ill. native also posted his third all-time shutout against the Canadian side, earning the previous two in 2023. His sixth win of the season was also the Fire's third win, all-time, at Stade Saputo. The victory was the Fire's seventh road victory of the season, the most since 2000 and one short of the Club record set in 1999 when the Fire won eight times away from home.

The league honor is Elliott's first as a member of the Chicago Fire after being recognized several times with his previous club, the Philadelphia Union. His last appearance on the MLS Team of the Matchday was as a starter following Matchday 7 of the 2024 regular season, when he also led the Union to a 2-0 victory. Brady also sees his second appearance of the squad this year - and first on the bench - being named to the Starting XI for his five-save performance on Matchday 2.

Here is how the rest of the Team of the Matchday for Matchday 26 looked like:

F: Danny Musovski (SEA), Petar Musa (DAL), Lionel Messi (MIA)

M: Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Martín Ojeda (ORL), Pep Biel (CLT), Telasco Segovia (MIA)

D: Jordi Alba (MIA), Jack Elliott (CHI), Maya Yoshida (LA)

GK: Roman Celentano (CIN)

Coach: Javier Mascherano (MIA)

Bench: Chris Brady (CHI), Ian Pilcher (SD), Luca Orellano (CIN), Dániel Gazdag (CLB), Omir Fernandez (POR), Pedro de la Vega (SEA), Wilfried Zaha (CLT), Gabriel Pec (LA), Sam Surridge (NSH)

Chicago returns to the lakefront for an Eastern Conference rematch against New York Red Bulls. Kickoff at Soldier Field is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT and will be followed by the second show of the Summer Concert Series presented by Café Bustelo featuring Chicago artist Chance the Rapper. The match will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and transmitted locally on WLS 890 AM and wlsam.com (English), and Que Buena Fire via the Uforia App (Spanish).







