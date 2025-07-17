Chicago Fire FC Announces 2025-26 Chicago Fire Academy Coaching Staff

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC and Chicago Fire Academy today announced the coaching staff for the 2025-26 MLS NEXT season. The Academy welcomes the arrival of five new coaches and performance staff for the upcoming season.

"We are excited to welcome several new members to the Chicago Fire Academy coaching staff," said Academy Technical Director Gary Lewis. "As we continue in our mission of building a world-class academy and shaping the next generation of Chicago Fire Homegrown players, we are confident that this staff will excel in building a strong foundation for soccer in the Chicagoland area."

Chicago Fire Academy 2025-26 Coaching Staff

Emil Kjersgaard Hansen (U-18 Head Coach) - Hansen joins Chicago from Tromsø IL, where he served as head coach of the U-17 Academy team in 2025, and U-15 Academy head coach from 2023-2025. Prior to his time at Tromsø IL, Hansen was a coach at Lyngby Boldklub at the U-14, U-15 and U-17 levels. He holds a UEFA "A" Diploma, a UEFA "B" Diploma and a UEFA Elite Youth A Diploma.

Will Thornton (U-18 Assistant Coach) - Thorton is in his second full season with the Chicago Fire Academy. Thornton joined the Fire from MLS NEXT academy, Michigan Wolves where he served as U-9 and U-10 director. Prior to becoming a coach, Thornton represented the U.S. U-18 Men's National Team as a player from 1998-1999.

Sammy Castellanos (U-16 Head Coach) - Castellanos returns for his third season with the Chicago Fire Academy, having served as Head Coach of Development (U15-19), Head Coach of the U-17 Academy Team and Head Coach of the U-18 Academy team during his first two season. Castellanos originally joined the Fire from the New York Red Bulls, where he served as Director of the Individual Development Program.

Troy McKerrell (U-16 Assistant Coach) - McKerrell begins his second season in Chicago after serving as head coach of USL League 2 side, Des Moines Menace, and Chicago City SC. Prior to those roles, McKerrell was an alumnus of the prestigious 30-Under-30 program with United Soccer Coaches.

Mario Bárcena Saez (U-15 Head Coach) - Bárcena comes to Chicago from Villarreal CF in Spain, where he coached from 2018 until May 2024 at the U-12, U-14, U-16, U-17, U-18 and U-19 levels, and was a U-19 assistant coach. Prior to coaching at Villarreal, Bárcena spent time as a U-15 coach at Real Racing Club. He began his coaching career in 2004 at the youth level at C.D. Arenas de Frajanes in El Astillero, Spain.

David Abidor (U-15 Assistant Coach) - Abidor is in his second season with the Chicago Fire Academy after serving as an assistant coach with the Chicago Fire Youth Club. Before his coaching career, the Chicago native played for USL Championship side, FC Tulsa, formerly known as the Tulsa Roughnecks.

Francesco Lettieri (U-14 Head Coach) - Lettieri joins the Fire from Team Ticino in Lugano, Switzerland, where he served as head coach at the U-16 and U-15 levels, as well as U-16 assistant coach, from July 2016 until summer of 2025. Prior to working in Lugano, Lettieri was the U-12 head coach of Team Ticino in Chiasso, Switzerland. Lettieri holds a UEFA "A" License.

Brendon Boucaud (U-14 Assistant Coach) - Boucaud comes to the Fire from Chicago FC United in Glenview, Ill., where he served as head coach of the U-13 and U-14 Boys, as well as assistant coach at the U-15 through U-19 age levels. As a player, Boucaud represented Trinidad & Tobago at the U-17 and U-20 age levels. He holds a USSF "B" License.

Tanner Chassman (U-13 Head Coach) - Prior to joining the Chicago Fire, Chassman served as U-15 Head Coach of Charlotte FC Academy. Chassman also served as Houston Dynamo Academy U-13 Head Coach in the MLS Academy Formation Phase, and as Individual Development Coach in the MLS Academy Formation and Pre-Professional Phase. He holds a USSF "B" License.

Aaron O'Nion (U-13 Assistant Coach) - O'Nion will serve as Chassman's assistant coach this season after serving as U-13 assistant coach under Selim Talbi in the 2024-25 season. O'Nion also served as U-15 assistant coach during the 2023-24 season. A former player for the Chicago Fire Academy, O'Nion will return for his fourth season with his boyhood club.

Selim Talbi (Individual Player Development Coach/Analyst) - Talbi returns for his eighth season with the Fire, this time as an Individual Player Development Coach this upcoming season. Talbi most recently oversaw the U-16 Chicago Fire Academy, and served as the U-15 Academy Head Coach during the 2023-24 campaign that saw the Fire win the MLS NEXT Cup title.

Bruno Cardoso (Goalkeeping Coach) - Cardoso returns for his third season with the Fire as the Academy's goalkeeping coach. Prior to his coaching tenure, Cardoso played professionally for S.E. Palmeiras, one of the biggest clubs in his home country of Brazil.

Adam Grainger, Ph. D (Academy Head of Performance) - Grainger joins the Fire from Ulster Rugby in Ulster, Ireland, where he most recently served as Lead Academy Development Coach. Dr. Grainger holds a doctorate degree from Salford University in Manchester, England, and a Masters Degree from Brunel University in London. Grainger has also served as a Performance Solutions Expert for Kitman Labs where he helped to drive practitioner-led innovation and represented the practitioner in the development and execution of the individualized program.

Rounding out the members of the Chicago Fire Academy are Athletic Trainers Genesis Dade, Jennifer Garcia and Eldwin Neritani, Performance Coaches Ruben Cisneros, Bristol Countess and Adrian Sánchez, Mental Performance Coaches Felix Yu and Craig Chudley, Head of Player Care and Wellbeing Rachel Jankowsky, Head of Education Patrick Stanton, Head of Academy Programs Tom Hicks, Sr. Coordinator of Operations Meghan Perrin, and Equipment Manager Elias Rojas.







