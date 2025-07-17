FC Dallas Draws 2-2 with San Jose Earthquakes

July 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN JOSE, California - FC Dallas (22 points, 5-10-7) earned a 2-2 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes (29 points, 7-8-8) on Wednesday night from PayPal Park, snapping a four-game losing streak.

RISING TO THE OCCASION

North Texas SC defender Joshua Torquato made his first start for FC Dallas tonight. Torquato became the seventh-youngest player to start an MLS game for FC Dallas at 17 years and 357 days old.

THE MOOSE IS LOOSE

Petar Musa scored his first MLS brace with goals in the third minute of added time in the first half and the 83rd minute. He leads the team with nine goals and has scored five times in the last six games. Musa's brace is the first by a Dallas player since Bernard Kamungo accomplished the feat on October 21, 2023.

THE OZ IS BACK

Defender Osaze Urhoghide made his first appearance since sustaining an injury on May 28. He missed the previous six matches.

AWAY NOTES

FC Dallas is 4-3-4 (16 points) on the road and 3-3-2 against the West. Dallas has recovered 17 points from a trailing position to lead MLS with 10 of those points coming on the road. Dallas' all-time record against San Jose is 22-31-23 and 8-18-13 at PayPal Park.

NEXT UP

As part of its season-long celebration of 30 years in Major League Soccer, FC Dallas will host '90s Night presented by Coca-Cola on Saturday, July 19 against St. Louis CITY SC at Toyota Stadium. The night will feature nostalgia, iconic music, surprise activations and a historic return of club legends from the Dallas Burn era (1996-2004). Media members who plan to attend Saturday's home match versus St. Louis CITY SC should RSVP with Raul Hernandez at RHernandez@FCDallas.com. The match will stream live on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV. The audio broadcast can be heard on the official FC Dallas app.

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head coach Eric Quill

On the feelings from the game...

"Disappointment for the guys because they deserved to get three points tonight. But the amount of positives outweigh the negatives. The way we played tonight, it was a team. I saw a team fighting, a team front-footed, aggressive and I challenged them to be a team. I challenged them a few days ago because I didn't see a collective group that loves each other like you have to to get results. Today, I'm really proud of what I saw given where we are, given what's happened recently. It's not easy to do to come out with a belief like they had and with that fight. I'm just gutted for them that they didn't get that three (points)."

On the midfield...

"They were animals. Their mentality was off the charts, our team mentality was off the charts. That's who we have to be. And if that's who we become consistently, we're going to climb this table. I guarantee that. So that's what I told them after the game. If you can be this, you can be in the playoffs."

On Josh Torquato's performance...

"Amazing. I just commended him in front of the group, he just played against one of the best players in the league and didn't give up much. That's not easy to do to come out with your first start on the road. I saw it in him when I first got here, and I believe in Josh 100%. I'm really proud of him. You could see him grow throughout the game."

Defender Josh Torquato

On making his first start...

"It feels amazing and I'm just glad that I was able to make myself proud, most importantly, but also having my parents watching and being proud of me as well is a true blessing."

On the next steps...

"Just to keep improving the little minor details and to keep getting more starts and more minutes."

Forward Bernard Kamungo

On the team effort today...

"One thing we talked about obviously going to the game is to play like a team, play like a family, fight together, because we know it's not easy to win any game, so we just try to play as a team and just try to get as many points."

On being a team...

"I feel like there was a lot of positivity going into the game, a lot of fight. I think that's one thing that we as players and coaches were looking for, to see who's actually willing to go out there and fight for one another, and today everyone was up for the fight. I'm very proud of everyone who stepped up on the field. It's very important for everyone to just stay engaged and just be ready, because you never know when your name is going to get called up, but I think it was good, a good point for the team."







