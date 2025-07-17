Austin FC Completes Season Sweep of LA Galaxy with 2-1 Road Win

July 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Carson, CALIFORNIA - Austin FC claimed a 2-1 away victory over LA Galaxy on Wednesday night, fueled by a goal and an assist from forward Myrto Uzuni.

Austin grabbed the lead late in the first half. The team quickly dissected the Galaxy defense with two (2) direct forward passes to find Uzuni, who controlled the ball well at the edge of the area and unleashed an accurate strike to the bottom left corner.

Uzuni then created Austin's second goal. The Albanian international pressed Galaxy goalkeeper Novak Mićović and forced an error. The loose ball fell to Owen Wolff who beat a defender before finishing into the open net, ensuring that a stoppage time penalty kick by LA's Joseph Paintsil was irrelevant to the outcome.

The victory improves ATXFC's record to 3-1-1 in its last five (5) league matches, a stretch which also includes a penalty shootout win in the U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals.

Goal-Scoring Summary

ATX (0-1) - Myrto Uzuni (assisted by Diego Rubio, Brendan Hines-Ike) 40'

ATX (0-2) - Owen Wolff (assisted by Myrto Uzuni) 63'

LA (1-2) - Joseph Paintsil (penalty) 90+3'

Match Information

Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park (Carson, CA)

Weather: Sunny, 68 degrees

Referee: Ricardo Fierro

Assistant Referee 1: Chris Elliot

Assistant Referee 2: Diego Blas

4th Official: Trevor Wiseman

VAR: Kevin Stott

AVAR: Craig Lowry

Next Match

Austin FC will play its 12th away match and 23rd match overall of the 2025 Major League Soccer regular season against D.C. United on Saturday, July 26 at 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT. The match will stream live in English and Spanish on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

