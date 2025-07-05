Austin FC vs. LAFC Postponed to Later Date

July 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin FC News Release







Austin, TEXAS - Major League Soccer announced today the postponement of Austin FC's regular season match vs. LAFC, originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, July 5 at Q2 Stadium. The decision was made due to severe weather impacting the safety of travel in Central Texas and with guidance from relevant local authorities.

Austin FC expresses its deepest sympathy for those affected by the devastating flooding that is impacting communities across Central Texas. Our hearts go out to the families, friends, and neighbors who have lost their lives, and we urge that those who are able find their way to safety. We also want to express our gratitude and respect for those who are responding to the crisis with life saving measures.

A new date for the match will be announced in due course. Tickets for this match will be valid for the rescheduled date. Further information will be shared when Major League Soccer announces the new date and time for the match vs. LAFC.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.