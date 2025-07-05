LAFC Road Match against Austin FC Postponed to Later Date

July 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







Major League Soccer (MLS) announced today that LAFC's regular-season road match against Austin FC, originally scheduled for Saturday, July 5, at 5:30 p.m. PT at Q2 Stadium has been postponed due to severe weather impacting the safety of travel in Central Texas.

A new date for the match will be announced later.

LAFC joins Austin FC in expressing its deepest sympathies for those affected by the devastating flooding that is impacting communities across Central Texas.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.