LAFC Road Match against Austin FC Postponed to Later Date
July 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
Major League Soccer (MLS) announced today that LAFC's regular-season road match against Austin FC, originally scheduled for Saturday, July 5, at 5:30 p.m. PT at Q2 Stadium has been postponed due to severe weather impacting the safety of travel in Central Texas.
A new date for the match will be announced later.
LAFC joins Austin FC in expressing its deepest sympathies for those affected by the devastating flooding that is impacting communities across Central Texas.
Check out the Los Angeles FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from July 5, 2025
- LAFC Road Match against Austin FC Postponed to Later Date - Los Angeles FC
- Austin FC vs. LAFC Postponed to Later Date - Austin FC
- Earthquakes Face New York Red Bulls at Paypal Park Tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
- FC Cincinnati Sign Forward Kenji Mboma Dem - FC Cincinnati
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs. Orlando City SC - Charlotte FC
- LA Galaxy Earn 3-0 Shutout Victory Over Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on the Fourth of July - LA Galaxy
- Minnesota United Earns Three Points On The Road After 2-1 Win Against Fc Dallas - Minnesota United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- LAFC Road Match against Austin FC Postponed to Later Date
- LAFC Faces Regular Season Road Test at Austin FC on Saturday, July 5
- LAFC Defender Marlon Departs Club
- Denis Bouanga Named a Finalist for 2025 MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote
- LAFC Falls 1-0 to Vancouver in Return from FIFA Club World Cup