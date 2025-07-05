CF Montréal Fall to Messi, Inter Miami CF

July 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal fell 4-1 to Inter Miami CF on Saturday night at Stade Saputo.

The Bleu-blanc-noir opened the scoring in the second minute when Prince Owusu intercepted a Lionel Messi pass to score his fourth goal in as many games.

Tadeo Allende (33'), Telasco Segovia (60') and Messi (40', 62') scored for the visitors.

CF Montréal return to action on Wednesday when it hosts Forge FC in the return leg of the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship quarterfinals at Stade Saputo at 7pm EDT (OneSoccer, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

GAME NOTES

-In the 30th minute, captain Samuel Piette became the Club's all-time leader for minutes played in MLS, surpassing goalkeeper Evan Bush.

-Defender Luca Petrasso earned his 20th MLS start of the season. He leads the Bleu-blanc-noir in this category.

Post-match comments from interim head coach Marco Donadel, Caden Clark and George Campbell are available HERE.

MARCO DONADEL

"We played our game. We didn't take advantage of the 1-0 lead and then the difference is their quality. It is not enough for this Club. In general, we are happy, because we played openly against this team and we created the same amount of chances and shots on target. But on the other side, we know that we could show more desire to win and that we could do more."

CADEN CLARK

"I think that the boys are definitely tired, but it's all mental. I think if you want to win that badly, especially when you're up one goal and you want to close out the game like that at home, everybody was filled with adrenaline to get that win. This win is giving us a big boost, especially going in to play Miami next week at home, and then the Canadian Championship is coming up, which is very important for us."

GEORGE CAMPBELL

"I think that if we go up 1-0, we need to take that luck and run with it. We need to make sure that we play like we did against New York City FC. We have to defend as a team better, we have to talk more and, on the ball, we have to continue with the game plan. Just because we're winning, or even if we're losing, we can't sway from the game plan. We have to stick to it as a team, myself included. We're all just individuals out there who are playing as a team."







Major League Soccer Stories from July 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.