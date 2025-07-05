Earthquakes Face New York Red Bulls at Paypal Park Tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT

July 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes face the New York Red Bulls at 7:30 p.m. PT at PayPal Park. The game will be broadcast live globally via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as on local radio via KSFO 810 AM (English) and La Kaliente 1370 AM (Spanish).

POTENTIAL STORYLINES:

- The San Jose Earthquakes are currently 17-15-10 (61 GF, 68 GA) all-time against the New York Red Bulls with a 13-4-3 (40 GF, 23 GA) record at home. Their last meeting was a 1-1 draw in Red Bull Arena in 2023 where current Quakes captain, Cristian Espinoza, opened the scoring in the 80th minute but Tom Barlow found the back of the net late for the hosts in the 90+17th minute to set the final margin.

- Currently in playoff position (7-7-6, 27 pts), the Quakes are sixth in the West and have only lost once in their last 11 games across all competitions dating back to May 3. Meanwhile, the Red Bulls (8-7-5, 29 pts) are eighth in the East and have only lost once in seven games across all competitions dating back to May 21.

- Tonight marks the first Fireworks Night at PayPal Park, which will start 10 minutes after the final whistle.

- Firing the pregame siren will be Matt Field, Formula Drift Pro Championship Driver. Firing the halftime siren will be a quartet of current San Francisco 49ers players: Malik Mustapha, Sam Okuayinonu, Yetur Gross-Matos and Curtis Robinson.

- Quakes Head Coach/Sporting Director Bruce Arena, who grew up in Long Island, New York, coached the Red Bulls in 2006-07, leading them to the Eastern Conference Semifinals in both of his campaigns.

- Attacker Cristian Espinoza, who was not selected for the MLS All-Star Game, leads the league in several stats including key passes (64) and chances created (117). He is also second in all MLS in assists (11).

- Espinoza has now notched double-digit assists in four consecutive MLS seasons (2022-25) and five overall during his career (2019), making him one of 13 players all-time to have 10+ assists in five or more different MLS campaigns.

- Espinoza has tallied three goal contributions (2g/1a) in three matches against the Red Bulls.

- Forward Josef Martínez has scored six times in 12 games against the Red Bulls.

- Defender DeJuan Jones has faced NYRB 10 times, tallying a goal and assist.

- Forward Cristian "Chicho" Arango has two goal contributions (1g/1a) in just two games facing New York.

- With 40 goals in 20 matches, the Black and Blue are currently second in Major League Soccer, second only to San Diego FC (41). The Quakes currently lead all of MLS in expected goals (42.29). 

- After a strong performance with six saves in the California Clasico at Stanford Stadium on June 28, goalkeeper Daniel was named to the most recent MLS Team of the Matchday.







