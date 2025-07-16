Earthquakes Face FC Dallas at Paypal Park Tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT
July 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes face FC Dallas at 7:30 p.m. PT at PayPal Park. The game will be broadcast live globally via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as on local radio via KSFO 810 AM (English) and La Kaliente 1370 AM (Spanish).
POTENTIAL STORYLINES:
- The San Jose Earthquakes are currently 31-22-22 (117 GF, 93 GA) all-time against FC Dallas with a 18-8-12 (65 GF, 44 GA) home record.
- The Quakes' attack has a strong history against FC Dallas. Earthquakes forward Cristian "Chicho" Arango has netted seven goals in just six matches against the Texas side.
- San Jose forward Josef Martínez has found the back of the net six times in as many meetings against the Texas side.
- In their last meeting on June 25 of this season, the Quakes triumphed 4-2 over FC Dallas following a lightning delay. Chicho Arango, Josef Martínez, Beau Leroux and Mark-Anthony Kaye all found the back of the net in Frisco. Chicho Arango, DeJuan Jones and Cristian Espinoza assisted goals on the night, marking the team captain's 12th career multi-assist game for San Jose.
- On Tuesday, July 15, the Quakes announced team captain Cristian Espinoza has been named to the 2025 Major League Soccer All-Star roster. The match will take place next Wednesday, July 23, in Austin, Texas at Q2 Stadium.
- With 41 goals in 22 matches, the Black and Blue are currently third in Major League Soccer, five goals behind leaders San Diego FC and three behind Inter Miami CF. The Quakes currently lead all of MLS in expected goals (45.11).
