San Diego FC and Defender Jasper Löffelsend Mutually Agree to Part Ways

July 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the Club and defender Jasper Löffelsend have mutually agreed to a contract termination effective today.

Löffelsend joined SDFC ahead of the Club's 2025 Inaugural Season after being selected from the Colorado Rapids in the 2025 MLS Expansion Draft. He was part of the Club's historic Inaugural Season Roster and started in SDFC's MLS debut with a 2-0 win over the LA Galaxy on February 23, 2025.

This season, Löffelsend made 13 appearances (7 starts) for SDFC, recording a career-high three assists in MLS play. Since entering the league in 2022, he has made a total of 85 appearances (43 starts), tallying four assists and logging 3,778 minutes across all competitions.

Transaction: SDFC and defender Jasper Löffelsend mutually agree to a contract termination effective July 16.

For the latest news and Club updates, please visit SanDiegoFC.com, follow @SanDiegoFC on social media across all platforms, and use the hashtag #SanDiegoFC #FlowWithUs.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.