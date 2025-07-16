Union remain first in Supporters' Shield standings; Makhanya scores first MLS goal and game-winner

July 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union defeated CF Montreal 2-1 at Subaru Park on Wednesday night. Forward Tai Baribo opened the scoring in the 37th minute, but Montreal's Prince Owusu equalized in first-half stoppage time. Defender Olwethu Makhanya netted the game-winner in the 50th minute off a Kai Wagner corner. The Union remain atop the Supporters' Shield standings with 46 points.

The Union will travel to Shell Energy Stadium to face Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday, July 19 (8:30 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).

Philadelphia Union 2 - CF Montreal 1

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Saturday, July 16, 2025

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

Referee: Guido Gonzales Jr.

Assistant Referees: Walt Heatherly, Justin Howard

Fourth Official: Fotis Bazakos

VAR: Sorin Stoica

AVAR: TJ Zablocki

Weather: 86 degrees and cloudy.

GOALS/ASSISTS

PHI - Tai Baribo (unassisted) 37'

MTL - Prince Owusu (Waterman) 45+2'

PHI - Olwethu Makhanya (Wagner) 50'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

PHI - Jakob Glesnes (caution) 21'

MTL - Victor Loturi (caution) 41'

PHI - Quinn Sullivan (caution) 42'

MTL - Brandan Craig (caution) 72'

Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake; Nathan Harriel, Jakob Glesnes (Frankie Westfield 60'), Olwethu Makhanya, Kai Wagner, Danley Jean Jacques, Jovan Lukic, Quinn Sullivan (Cavan Sullivan 86'), Indiana Vassilev (Alejandro Bedoya 82'), Tai Baribo (Mikael Uhre 60'), Bruno Damiani (Chris Donovan 82').

Substitutes not used: Andrew Rick, Olivier Mbaizo, Ben Bender, Jeremy Rafanello.

CF Montreal: Sébastian Breza; Brandan Craig, Joel Waterman, Luca Petrasso (Olger Escobar 82'), Dawid Bugaj (Fernando Álvarez 80'), Fabian Herbers (Tom Pearce 45'), Victor Loturi, Samuel Piette (Bryce Duke 66'), Prince Owusu, Hennadii Synchuk (Caden Clark 60'), Dante Sealy.

Substitutes not used: Kwadwo Opoku, Owen Graham-Roache, Jonathan Sirois, Aleksandr Guboglo.

TEAM NOTES

Homegrown defender Nate Harriel earned his 100th MLS appearance, becoming the second Homegrown player in club history, alongside Quinn Sullivan, to do so.

Forward Tai Baribo scored his 14th MLS goal this season and is now tied with Ilsinho for the eighth-most MLS goals in club history (23).

Defender Kai Wagner earned his 60th MLS career assist.

Defender Olwethu Makhanya scored his first career MLS goal, becoming the 16th different player to score an MLS goal for the Union this season.

The Union are now 10 consecutive matches unbeaten at home.







