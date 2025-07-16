FC Dallas Unveils Legacy Kit as Part of the adidas x MLS Archive Collection

July 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas unveiled today the Legacy Kit, a bold reimagining of the club's 1998 home jersey, as part of the adidas x MLS Archive Collection. The retro-inspired third kit is available now at MLSStore.com, adidas.com, and at the FC Dallas Team Store at Toyota Stadium.

Honoring the club's 1998 home jersey, the Legacy Kit unites two iconic elements from the team's early history: the original Dallas Burn name and the classic black stallion crest, also known as Islamico. The black base with bold red and green stripes reimagines the team's inaugural identity in a striking reverse of the original look.

"This kit is a tribute to where it all began," said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. "It honors the players who first wore our crest and laid the foundation for this club. It also celebrates the fans who have carried this club forward ever since day one."

The jersey features the Dallas Burn wordmark across the front and centered vertically with the Islamico crest placed over the heart. A special "LH" jock tag pays homage to FC Dallas and MLS founding father Lamar Hunt, whose legacy continues to shape the club and league today. Children's Health is the jersey partner on the Legacy Kit, with its mark featured on the lower back in a style reminiscent of 1990s-era kits.

The kit will be worn for select matches throughout the remainder of the 2025 season, beginning with FC Dallas' match on Saturday, July 19 against St. Louis CITY SC at Toyota Stadium, presented by Coca-Cola.

FC Dallas is one of 10 clubs participating in the 2025 adidas x MLS Archive Collection. This year's campaign revives the energy that launched a league, celebrating the bold designs, culture, and aesthetic of MLS in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Along with the throwback kits available in adult and youth sizes, the campaign includes adidas anthem jackets and Gazelle shoes.

The FC Dallas Foundation will auction game-issued jerseys from the match against St. Louis CITY SC. The auction opens at 6:30 p.m. on July 19 and closes at 10 p.m. on Friday, July 25. Fans can bid via the DASH Auction app, with all proceeds benefiting Central Texas flood relief.

For more information on the Legacy Kit and the adidas x MLS Archive Collection, visit FCDallas.com/legacy.

FC DALLAS WATCH PARTY PRESENTED BY WILD TURKEY, ESPOLON AND LONGBRANCH

Fans are invited to a watch party at Ye Olde Pumpernickel Tavern in Dallas to watch the club take on the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday, July 16. The new Legacy Kit will be available for purchase during the watch party, along with Legacy-themed merchandise, including DummyFresh hats, T-shirts and scarves.

ALUMNI RETURN: FC DALLAS VS ST LOUIS CITY SC

Former Dallas Burn legends will be in attendance for FC Dallas' match against St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, July 19 at Toyota Stadium. These Burn-era icons will light the shield before the match and be honored at halftime:

Jeff Cassar - Former Burn/FC Dallas goalkeeper and longtime MLS coach.

Mark Dodd - 1996 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year and key figure in the club's early success.

Richard Farrer - One of the most consistent defenders in Burn history with more than 140 appearances from 1996-2002.

Jason Kreis - First MLS MVP in club history, Dallas' all-time leading scorer and first goal-scorer in club history.

Bevan Liverman - Wife of the late Bobby Rhine, beloved Burn star, club ambassador and broadcaster.

Jorge "Zarco" Rodriguez - Former Salvadoran national team captain and midfield engine for the Burn from 1997-2002

TICKETS

This is one of the most anticipated nights of the season and tickets are limited. To secure your seat for this unforgettable 90's throwback celebration, visit FCDallasTickets.com.

FC DALLAS AT 30

One of MLS' founding clubs, FC Dallas is commemorating 30 seasons with fan-focused content and community-driven storytelling, celebrating top players, unforgettable moments and the club's impact on soccer in North Texas. Explore the full 30th season content series at FCDallas.com/30.







