Atlanta United Equalize Late in 2-2 Draw with Chicago Fire FC

July 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United forward Cayman Togashi (left) rushes to congratulate Will Reilly on his goal

ATLANTA - Atlanta United came from behind twice to draw 2-2 with Chicago Fire FC on Wednesday night in its return home to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Alexey Miranchuk scored his third goal of the season, while Will Reilly scored his first professional goal. Brad Guzan made seven saves in his return from injury as the 5-Stripes extend their home unbeaten run to three.

The Fire opened the scoring in the second minute. Chicago earned an early corner kick and Philip Zinckernagel took it from the left side, with the ball going untouched before bouncing into the far post for the quick lead.

Atlanta had its first opportunity in the 10th minute through Pedro Amador. Miranchuk delivered a set piece from the left into the box before the ball was punched out by Chris Brady. It fell to Amador, who struck a threatening half-volley from 30 yards out but Brady stretched to collect the attempt.

Latte Lath provided Atlanta's best chance of the half in the 12th minute. Miguel Almirón and Tristan Muyumba combined to poach the Chicago midfield and start a counter attack. Almiron carried the ball down the center of the pitch before feeding Latte Lath one-on-one, but Brady pushed away the Ivorian's touch toward net.

Atlanta came out of halftime swinging with the equalizer in the 55th minute. Bartosz Slisz won the ball deep in his own half and carried it up the left sideline before squaring to Almirón at the top of the box. The Paraguayan turned before playing Miranchuk, who touched the ball around a Chicago defender and finished off the far post for his third goal of the season.

Chicago retook the lead in the 79th minute. Andrew Gutman received the ball on the left side of the box and played a short pass to Maren Haile-Selassie, who dribbled around one and finished low in the back post.

In stoppage time, Atlanta took advantage of a corner kick to level once more. Miranchuk delivered from the right and it took a Chicago deflection to leave the ball free in front of the goal line. Reilly reacted first to finish a sliding volley for his first professional goal and earn the team its second consecutive stoppage-time equalizer.

Atlanta United (4-10-8, 20 points) returns to action Saturday, July 19 when it hosts Charlotte FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

Match Summary

Stats

Shots: 14-10 Chicago

Shots on target: 9-4 Chicago

Corner kicks: 4-3 Chicago

Fouls Committed: 11-6 Atlanta

xG: 1.6 - 1.5 Chicago

Possession: 53.3 - 46.7 Atlanta

Passing accuracy: 88.5 - 87.3 Chicago

Scoring

CHI - Philip Zinckernagel 2'

ATL - Alexey Miranchuk (Almirón, Slisz) 55'

CHI - Maren Haile-Selassie (Gutman) 79'

ATL - Will Reilly 90 + 4'

Disciplinary

CHI - Sergio Oregel Jr. Y 28'

ATL - Pedro Amador Y 31'

CHI - Dje D'Avilla Y 35'

ATL - Bartosz Slisz Y 83'

Notes:

Alexey Miranchuk scored third goal of season in 55th minute.

Will Reilly scored first professional goal in second-half stoppage time.

Brad Guzan made seven saves in his return from injury, his second-highest total of the season.

Attendance: 38,882

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Brad Guzan

D: Brooks Lennon (Matt Edwards - 87')

D: Pedro Amador

D: Efraín Morales

D: Luis Abram (Cayman Togashi - 87')

M: Tristan Muyumba (Will Reilly - 71')

M: Bartosz Slisz

M: Alexey Miranchuk

F: Saba Lobjanidze (Luke Brennan - 71')

F: Miguel Almirón (c)

F: Latte Lath (Jamal Thiare - 71')

Substitutes not used:

Jayden Hibbert

Noah Cobb

Ronald Hernandez

Mateusz Klich

CHICAGO FIRE FC STARTING LINEUP

GK: Chris Brady

D: Jack Elliot (c)

D: Sam Rogers

D: Andrew Gutman

D: Johnny Dean

M: Sergio Oregel Jr. (Rominigue Kouame - 66')

M: Brian Gutierrez

M: Dje D'Avilla (Mauricio Pineda - 82')

F: Philip Zinckernagel (Leonardo Barroso - 89')

F: Jonathan Bamba (Maren Haile-Selassie - 66')

F: Hugo Cuypers (Tom Barlow - 89')

Substitutes not used:

Jeffrey Gal

Omar Gonzalez

Omari Glasgow

Kellyn Acosta

OFFICIALS

Sergii Demianchuk (referee), Logan Brown (assistant), Andrew Bigelow (assistant), Marcos DeOliveira (fourth), Jose Carlos Rivero (VAR), Brian Dunn (AVAR)

