Atlanta United Equalize Late in 2-2 Draw with Chicago Fire FC
July 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
Atlanta United forward Cayman Togashi (left) rushes to congratulate Will Reilly on his goal
(Atlanta United FC)
ATLANTA - Atlanta United came from behind twice to draw 2-2 with Chicago Fire FC on Wednesday night in its return home to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Alexey Miranchuk scored his third goal of the season, while Will Reilly scored his first professional goal. Brad Guzan made seven saves in his return from injury as the 5-Stripes extend their home unbeaten run to three.
The Fire opened the scoring in the second minute. Chicago earned an early corner kick and Philip Zinckernagel took it from the left side, with the ball going untouched before bouncing into the far post for the quick lead.
Atlanta had its first opportunity in the 10th minute through Pedro Amador. Miranchuk delivered a set piece from the left into the box before the ball was punched out by Chris Brady. It fell to Amador, who struck a threatening half-volley from 30 yards out but Brady stretched to collect the attempt.
Latte Lath provided Atlanta's best chance of the half in the 12th minute. Miguel Almirón and Tristan Muyumba combined to poach the Chicago midfield and start a counter attack. Almiron carried the ball down the center of the pitch before feeding Latte Lath one-on-one, but Brady pushed away the Ivorian's touch toward net.
Atlanta came out of halftime swinging with the equalizer in the 55th minute. Bartosz Slisz won the ball deep in his own half and carried it up the left sideline before squaring to Almirón at the top of the box. The Paraguayan turned before playing Miranchuk, who touched the ball around a Chicago defender and finished off the far post for his third goal of the season.
Chicago retook the lead in the 79th minute. Andrew Gutman received the ball on the left side of the box and played a short pass to Maren Haile-Selassie, who dribbled around one and finished low in the back post.
In stoppage time, Atlanta took advantage of a corner kick to level once more. Miranchuk delivered from the right and it took a Chicago deflection to leave the ball free in front of the goal line. Reilly reacted first to finish a sliding volley for his first professional goal and earn the team its second consecutive stoppage-time equalizer.
Atlanta United (4-10-8, 20 points) returns to action Saturday, July 19 when it hosts Charlotte FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.
Match Summary
Stats
Shots: 14-10 Chicago
Shots on target: 9-4 Chicago
Corner kicks: 4-3 Chicago
Fouls Committed: 11-6 Atlanta
xG: 1.6 - 1.5 Chicago
Possession: 53.3 - 46.7 Atlanta
Passing accuracy: 88.5 - 87.3 Chicago
Scoring
CHI - Philip Zinckernagel 2'
ATL - Alexey Miranchuk (Almirón, Slisz) 55'
CHI - Maren Haile-Selassie (Gutman) 79'
ATL - Will Reilly 90 + 4'
Disciplinary
CHI - Sergio Oregel Jr. Y 28'
ATL - Pedro Amador Y 31'
CHI - Dje D'Avilla Y 35'
ATL - Bartosz Slisz Y 83'
Notes:
Alexey Miranchuk scored third goal of season in 55th minute.
Will Reilly scored first professional goal in second-half stoppage time.
Brad Guzan made seven saves in his return from injury, his second-highest total of the season.
Attendance: 38,882
ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP
GK: Brad Guzan
D: Brooks Lennon (Matt Edwards - 87')
D: Pedro Amador
D: Efraín Morales
D: Luis Abram (Cayman Togashi - 87')
M: Tristan Muyumba (Will Reilly - 71')
M: Bartosz Slisz
M: Alexey Miranchuk
F: Saba Lobjanidze (Luke Brennan - 71')
F: Miguel Almirón (c)
F: Latte Lath (Jamal Thiare - 71')
Substitutes not used:
Jayden Hibbert
Noah Cobb
Ronald Hernandez
Mateusz Klich
CHICAGO FIRE FC STARTING LINEUP
GK: Chris Brady
D: Jack Elliot (c)
D: Sam Rogers
D: Andrew Gutman
D: Johnny Dean
M: Sergio Oregel Jr. (Rominigue Kouame - 66')
M: Brian Gutierrez
M: Dje D'Avilla (Mauricio Pineda - 82')
F: Philip Zinckernagel (Leonardo Barroso - 89')
F: Jonathan Bamba (Maren Haile-Selassie - 66')
F: Hugo Cuypers (Tom Barlow - 89')
Substitutes not used:
Jeffrey Gal
Omar Gonzalez
Omari Glasgow
Kellyn Acosta
OFFICIALS
Sergii Demianchuk (referee), Logan Brown (assistant), Andrew Bigelow (assistant), Marcos DeOliveira (fourth), Jose Carlos Rivero (VAR), Brian Dunn (AVAR)
Images from this story
|
Atlanta United forward Cayman Togashi (left) rushes to congratulate Will Reilly on his goal
Major League Soccer Stories from July 16, 2025
- Philadelphia Union Downs CF Montréal - Club de Foot Montreal
- Chicago Fire FC Earns 2-2 Draw against Atlanta United FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Chicago Fire FC
- Atlanta United Equalize Late in 2-2 Draw with Chicago Fire FC - Atlanta United FC
- New York City FC Rallies past Orlando City SC - New York City FC
- D.C. United Lose 2-1 against Charlotte FC on the Road - D.C. United
- Union remain first in Supporters' Shield standings; Makhanya scores first MLS goal and game-winner - Philadelphia Union
- Clip Notes: Charlotte FC Secure Commanding Victory over D.C. - Charlotte FC
- Inter Miami CF's Unbeaten Run Ends as Team Falls on the Road against FC Cincinnati - Inter Miami CF
- New York City FC Signs Forward Sebastiano Musu to a Short-Term Agreement from New York City FC II - New York City FC
- Sounders FC Hosts the Colorado Rapids in Midweek Clash at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Earthquakes Face FC Dallas at Paypal Park Tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Diego FC Acquire Defender Aiden Harangi on Loan from Bundesliga Side Eintracht Frankfurt - San Diego FC
- San Diego FC and Defender Jasper Löffelsend Mutually Agree to Part Ways - San Diego FC
- Earthquakes, adidas Team up to Unveil Clash Rewind Kit, adidas x MLS Archive Collection for Tonight's Match vs. FC Dallas - San Jose Earthquakes
- Houston Dynamo FC to Auction Match-Worn Texas Patch Jerseys to Benefit Central Texas Flood Relief Efforts - Houston Dynamo FC
- Momentum: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC vs D.C. United - Charlotte FC
- D.C. United Agrees to Appoint René Weiler as Head Coach - D.C. United
- LA Galaxy Play Host to Austin FC at Dignity Health Sports Park Tonight, Wednesday, July 16 - LA Galaxy
- MLS Selects Charlotte FC to Host 2026 MLS All-Star Game - Charlotte FC
- Struck by Lightnin' - How Charlotte's First Professional Soccer Team Changed the City Forever - Charlotte FC
- Colorado Rapids Unveil 'Original Green' Third Kit in Honor of 30th MLS Season - Colorado Rapids
- Sounders FC Unveils "The Orca Kit," as the Club Honors the Past and Celebrates the Future - Seattle Sounders FC
- Revolution Unveil "The '96" Throwback-Themed Archive Collection Kit - New England Revolution
- Columbus Crew Launch "The Heritage Kit" During Club's 30th Season Celebration - Columbus Crew SC
- D.C. United Honors Its Legacy by Unveiling the New Archive Kit - D.C. United
- FC Dallas Unveils Legacy Kit as Part of the adidas x MLS Archive Collection - FC Dallas
- Nashville SC Introduces 'Nashville Nostalgia' Third Jersey - Nashville SC
- Minnesota United Presents 2025 'Heritage Kit' - Minnesota United FC
- Charlotte FC Unveils the Heritage Kit in adidas X MLS 2025 Archive Collection - Charlotte FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atlanta United FC Stories
- Atlanta United Equalize Late in 2-2 Draw with Chicago Fire FC
- Atlanta United Draws, 1-1, at Toronto FC
- Atlanta United Announces Time Change for October 5 Match at LAFC
- Atlanta United Loans Winger Edwin Mosquera to Millonarios FC
- Lagerwey on Leave after Cancer Diagnosis