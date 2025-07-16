Earthquakes, adidas Team up to Unveil Clash Rewind Kit, adidas x MLS Archive Collection for Tonight's Match vs. FC Dallas

July 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes Clash Rewind Kit

(San Jose Earthquakes) San Jose Earthquakes Clash Rewind Kit(San Jose Earthquakes)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes, Major League Soccer (MLS) and adidas are announcing today the unveiling of the Rewind Kit as part of the return of the adidas x MLS Archive Collection, featuring highly anticipated third jerseys that celebrate the style and aesthetic of the late '90s and early 2000s of 10 MLS clubs and their cities.

Tonight, the Earthquakes will revive an old favorite with contemporary flair when they walk onto the PayPal Park pitch against FC Dallas wearing the Rewind kit, a retro-themed tribute to their original San Jose Clash moniker when they were MLS charter members in 1996. Channeling the chaos and color of the original Clash, the Rewind kit brings back the bold wordmark, fierce scorpion, and original attitude of the club that kicked things off.

Quakes fans will have their first opportunity to get their hands on the Rewind Kit at the PayPal Park Team Stores during tonight's match against FC Dallas, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. PT. In addition, special-edition Clash-themed adidas Gazelle shoes, scarves, hats and other accompanying merchandise will also be available for purchase while supplies last.

The adidas x MLS Archive Collection debuted last year with Inter Miami CF, LA Galaxy, LAFC, Portland Timbers and Sporting Kansas City. The 10 MLS clubs featured in this year's collection are getting new third kits, styled with matching Gazelle shoes, available for purchase starting today on MLSsoccer.com and adidas.com. The collection will also include jackets, available for purchase at a later date.

"Year One of the adidas x MLS Archive Collection was a tremendous success, and we are thrilled to announce its highly anticipated return," said Rachel Hoagland, MLS SVP of Consumer Products. "Third jerseys are always a favorite amongst our fans, and this collection's take on soccer nostalgia exemplifies the League's commitment to honoring the unique culture and history that exists across our clubs and communities."

Drawing on the nostalgic look of sports broadcasting, advertising, magazines and catalogs, the adidas x MLS Archive Collection combines different visual languages to create a unique narrative for each club. This year's collection spans coast to coast and brings back some of the most iconic logos and patterns in MLS history that are combined with bright bold designs that were popularized during the '90's. This year's adidas x MLS Archive Collection features the Earthquakes, Charlotte FC, Colorado Rapids, Columbus Crew, D.C. United, FC Dallas, Minnesota United, Nashville SC, New England Revolution and Seattle Sounders.

"The first year of this collection was an instant success, giving fans the chance to represent a reimagined and remixed version of the most iconic designs from their franchise's history, while also bridging sportwear, style and fashion to expand fandoms around the country," said Edward Martinez, adidas Senior Manager of Sports Marketing, Soccer. "This year, we worked closely with the clubs to imagine kits that capture the nostalgia and spirit of their franchise and city from the late 90s and early 2000s, resulting in a time capsule collection sprinkled with reminders of golden eras."

The adidas x MLS Archive Collection is expected to return again next season, giving even more teams and fans the opportunity to represent some of the most iconic moments in their franchise's history.

All items from the adidas x MLS Archive Collection are now available at MLSstore.com as well as various MLS and club retail locations.

