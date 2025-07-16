San Diego FC Acquire Defender Aiden Harangi on Loan from Bundesliga Side Eintracht Frankfurt

July 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today that the Club has acquired defender Aiden Harangi on loan through the remainder of the 2025 season from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt. Harangi will be added to the roster pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

"Aiden is another talented young defender with a good understanding of the game," said SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps. "We're excited to welcome him to San Diego and look forward to supporting his development within our team for the rest of the season."

Born in Reston, Virginia, Harangi joins SDFC after spending the past six years developing in Eintracht Frankfurt's youth system. He spent the past two season playing for Frankfurt II in Germany's Hessenliga and Regionalliga Südwest, where he made 22 appearances (16 starts), logging 1,624 minutes.

Internationally, Harangi has represented the U.S. Youth National Teams from the U-17 to U-20 levels. He has earned a total of 24 caps across all youth levels, including six appearances during the U.S. U-20's runner-up finish at the 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship. The 19-year-old also holds dual nationality and has represented Hungary in five matches at the U-16 and U-17 levels.

Transaction: SDFC acquires defender Aiden Harangi on loan through the remainder of the 2025 season from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt. Harangi will be added to the roster pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

Name: Aiden Harangi

Position: Defender

Height: 5-7

Weight: 150 lbs

Born: Feb. 8, 2006

Age: 19

Birthplace: Reston, Virgina

Previous Club: Eintracht Frankfurt

Pronunciation: AY-dÉ™n huh-RAN-gee

For the latest news and Club updates, please visit SanDiegoFC.com, follow @SanDiegoFC on social media across all platforms, and use the hashtag #SanDiegoFC #FlowWithUs.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.