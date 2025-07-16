Philadelphia Union Downs CF Montréal

July 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







CHESTER, Pennsylvania - CF Montréal lost 2-1 to the Philadelphia Union Wednesday night at Subaru Park.

The Union opened the scoring in the 37th minute with a goal from forward Tai Baribo.

Forward Prince Owusu tied the game in first-half stoppage time by volleying home defender Joel Waterman's cross. The 28-year-old German netted his 10th MLS goal of the season and became the 11th player in the club's history to score 10 or more goals in a single season.

Philadelphia regained the lead in the 49th minute after defender Olwethu Makhanya scored from a corner.

The Montrealers will return to action at Stade Saputo this Saturday as they take on Chicago Fire FC at 7:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

GAME NOTES

-Forward Prince Owusu and defender Luca Petrasso played their 60th MLS game.

-Captain Samuel Piette played his 20th MLS game this season. Piette has played 20 or more MLS games in seven of his last eight seasons in Montreal.

-Defender Joel Waterman tied defender Rudy Camacho for 5th all-time in Club history for games played in MLS (153).

Post-match comments from interim head coach Marco Donadel, Joel Waterman and Sébastian Breza are available HERE.

MARCO DONADEL

"The guys wanted to come here and fight at the same level of the first-placed team in the standings to show something. We wanted to come here to try to win, to try to get points and the guys have shown this on the field. I'm very happy especially because we showed that after we went down 2-1, chasing the game, we could create a lot of chances. As soon as they gave us a bit of space, the players recognized the possibility to play. We tried to show what we can do and we fought."

JOEL WATERMAN

"It's very disappointing, but there is a lot to be proud of in that performance too. They are first in the league for a reason and they do a lot of the little things really well. The difference tonight is a set piece. We had a lot of really good opportunities. I thought Andre Blake had a fantastic performance. When you go toe to toe with the best of the best in the league, it's something you're proud of, but at the same time we're not satisfied. I don't want the boys to feel satisfied whatsoever. One thing we can't fault is the effort tonight and against a really good team. We have another game on Saturday so we'll try and learn a lot like always and we'll move forward."

SÉBASTIAN BREZA

"Every game, I think the team can say that we're well prepared with Marco (Donadel). The staff prepared the game well. They gave us the game plan, I think we respected that and it showed. It showed because it wasn't just a walk in the park for the Union tonight. Being able to do what we told ourselves we would do, and also the willingness to fight on the second balls and to win every dirty ball, every dirty tackle, I think that's something that as players of this Club, we have to push even more. An example like today is perfect because when you do that, then results come."







Major League Soccer Stories from July 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.