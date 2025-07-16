Columbus Crew Launch "The Heritage Kit" During Club's 30th Season Celebration

COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew today unveiled their third jersey for the 2025 season, "The Heritage Kit" from The Archive Collection by adidas, celebrating the 30th season of Major League Soccer in Columbus.

The Heritage Kit's design honors the history of MLS' first franchise. The white jersey features the original 1996 shield, symbolizing "The Hardest Working Team in America." The kit also showcases a retro "Columbus Crew" wordmark across the chest and a newly designed '96 mark on the jock tag. The back neckline displays the original MLS logo in black and gold. The kit also features the Club's official jersey sponsor, Nationwide, on the back, paying homage to the Club's kits in the '90s and the official right sleeve partner, DHL Supply Chain.

"We are proud to launch The Heritage Kit, a tribute to the deep roots and enduring legacy of MLS' First Club," said Katie Foglia, Crew Vice President, Marketing & Brand Strategy. "This kit honors our history, celebrates our supporters and connects generations of Black & Gold fans."

The Crew will debut The Heritage Kit in their match vs. D.C. United at Lower.com Field on Saturday, July 19, when the Club will further recognize its history with the induction of Guillermo Barros Schelotto in the Circle of Honor, presented by OhioHealth. Single-match tickets for all Black & Gold contests at Lower.com Field are available for purchase at www.columbuscrew.com/tickets.

The kit exemplifies the tradition of the Black & Gold and the City of Columbus, the Heart of American Soccer. It reflects the distinction of MLS' First Club, the home of MLS' first professional soccer-specific stadium and all the hardware earned along the way. Given Crew supporters' pivotal role and unwavering passion across three decades of Major League Soccer in Columbus, their input was an integral piece of the design process as Nordecke members and fans directly influenced the creative direction of The Heritage Kit.

The Heritage Kit is currently available for purchase at the Crew Shop located at Lower.com Field (96 Columbus Crew Way, Columbus, OH 43215). The Columbus Crew are hosting supporters for an immersive watch party at Lower.com Field's Chase Plaza for their road match at Nashville SC's Geodis Park on Wednesday, July 16. The Crew Shop will have extended hours from 7 p.m. to the end of the match. Free tickets to the event are available now on the Crew website.

This summer, American singer-songwriter Noah Kahan debuted the jersey during his performance in Columbus -- a powerful cultural crossover that highlighted the Club's growing influence beyond the pitch.







