MLS Selects Charlotte FC to Host 2026 MLS All-Star Game

July 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NEW YORK - Major League Soccer announced today that Charlotte FC will host the 2026 MLS All-Star Game, marking a historic first for the club. The league's 30th All-Star matchup will take place next summer at Bank of America Stadium and will be broadcast globally in over 100 countries and regions on MLS Season Pass through the Apple TV app.

"Charlotte has turned into a big-time soccer city, and we are pleased to bring the 2026 MLS All-Star Game to the Queen City," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. "The city and region keep showing up for the sport -- from packed Charlotte FC crowds to global events like the FIFA Club World Cup and Copa América the past two summers. We're excited to bring another marquee soccer event to Charlotte."

Founded in 2019 and making its MLS debut in 2022, Charlotte FC welcomed a league record 74,479 fans to Bank of America Stadium in its inaugural home opener. Since then, the club has played a key role in establishing the Queen City as a premier soccer destination in North America, supported by world-class facilities, passionate fans, and a growing legacy of hosting major domestic and international soccer matches.

"The success of soccer matches at Bank of America Stadium has helped position Charlotte on the global stage as a premier destination for hosting some of the world's top players and teams," said David Tepper, owner and chairman, Tepper Sports & Entertainment. "With 2026 set to be a landmark year for soccer in the United States, we're honored to play a part by hosting the MLS All-Star Game."

MLS Commissioner Don Garber made the announcement today during a press conference at Bank of America Stadium, where he was joined by David Tepper, Owner and Chairman, Tepper Sports & Entertainment; Nicole Tepper, Chief Administrative Officer, Tepper Sports & Entertainment; Kristi Coleman, CEO, Tepper Sports & Entertainment; Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles; North Carolina Secretary of Commerce Lee Lilley; Johnny Harris, Co-Chair of the Charlotte Sports Foundation Board of Directors and others.

The 2026 MLS All-Star Game will mark the first-ever All-Star Game played at Bank of America Stadium. The date and opponent for the 2026 MLS All-Star Game will be announced at a later time.

The event includes a week-long celebration of soccer and culture for fans of all ages at venues throughout the city. These world-class events, including MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T, MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate, and MLS All-Star Soccer Celebration, will feature community programming and entertainment for fans.

"I am proud that North Carolina has been chosen to host the 2026 Major League Soccer All-Star Game," said Governor Josh Stein. "Our state's new Major Events Fund puts us in a stronger position to compete for these highly visible, top-tier events that draw people and their resources to our state. Visitors to Charlotte will see that North Carolina is a great place to live, work, and play."

"Charlotte is proud to be selected as the host city for the 2026 MLS All-Star Game. This is a tremendous honor that reflects our city's growing passion for soccer and our ability to shine on a national and international stage," said Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles. "Events like this don't just bring excitement - they bring meaningful economic impact, driving millions of dollars into our local economy and supporting the small businesses and workers that make Charlotte thrive. We look forward to welcoming fans from across the country and around the world to experience everything our vibrant, diverse city has to offer."

"We are honored and excited to host the 2026 MLS All-Star Game in Charlotte," said Will Pitts, CEO of the Charlotte Sports Foundation. "Charlotte's vibrant energy, passionate soccer community, and unmatched hospitality will create an unforgettable experience for fans from across the country and around the world. We are incredibly grateful to Tepper Sports & Entertainment and our partners whose continued hard work and vision helped bring this marquee event to the Queen City."

Since its league debut in 2022, Charlotte FC has consistently ranked among the top two clubs in attendance across its first four seasons played at Bank of America Stadium, featuring at least 15 games with over 34,000 fans. The stadium has regularly drawn crowds of 50,000+ for international soccer which has included club and international friendlies, Copa America and the Club World Cup.

The city's embrace of soccer is undeniable, with nearly three million fans attending matches in Uptown since the Club's inception across Major League Soccer, Leagues Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, Copa América, and international friendlies. Central to this growth is Bank of America Stadium, home of the 2026 MLS All-Star Game, which is located in the heart of Uptown Charlotte. The stadium currently generates an annual economic impact of $1.1 billion for the Charlotte Metropolitan Statistical Area.

Originally opened in 1996 for the National Football League's (NFL) Carolina Panthers, the venue has undergone a significant transformation since Tepper Sports & Entertainment (TSE) took ownership in 2018. TSE has evolved the stadium from a football-specific facility into a multi-sport and entertainment hub, increasing the number of annual ticketed events from approximately 12 to nearly 40.

HISTORY OF MLS ALL-STAR GAMES

1996: East 3, West 2 (E. Rutherford, N.J.)

1997: East 5, West 4 (E. Rutherford, N.J.)

1998: MLS USA 6, MLS World 1 (Orlando, Fla.)

1999: West 6, East 4 (San Diego, Calif.)

2000: East 9, West 4 (Columbus, Ohio)

2001: East 6, West 6 (San Jose, Calif.)

2002: MLS 3, U.S. National Team 2 (Washington, D.C.)

2003: MLS 3, CD Guadalajara 1 (Carson, Calif.)

2004: East 3, West 2 (Washington, D.C.)

2005: MLS 4, Fulham FC 1 (Columbus, Ohio)

2006: MLS 1, Chelsea FC 0 (Bridgeview, Ill.)

2007: MLS 2, Celtic FC 0 (Commerce City, Colo.)

2008: MLS 3, West Ham United FC 2 (Toronto)

2009: MLS 1, Everton FC 1 (Everton 4-3 pen) (Sandy, Utah)

2010: Manchester United FC 5, MLS 2 (Houston, Texas)

2011: Manchester United FC 4, MLS 0 (Harrison, N.J.)

2012: MLS 3, Chelsea FC 2 (Chester, Pa.)

2013: AS Roma 3, MLS 1 (Kansas City, Kan.)

2014: MLS 2, Bayern Munich 1 (Portland, Ore.)

2015: MLS 2, Tottenham Hotspur 1 (Commerce City, Colo.)

2016: Arsenal F.C. 2, MLS 1 (San Jose, Calif.)

2017: Real Madrid 1, MLS 1 (Real Madrid 4-2 pen) (Chicago, Ill.)

2018: Juventus 1, MLS 1 (Juventus 5-4 pen) (Atlanta, Ga.)

2019: Atlético Madrid 3, MLS 0 (Orlando, Fla.)

2020: Canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

2021: MLS All-Stars 1, LIGA MX All-Stars 1 (MLS All-Stars 3-2 pen) (Los Angeles, Calif.)

2022: MLS All-Stars 2, LIGA MX All-Stars 1 (Saint Paul, Minn.)

2023: Arsenal F.C. 5, MLS All-Stars 0 (Washington, D.C.)

2024: LIGA MX All-Stars 4, MLS All-Stars 1 (Columbus, Ohio)

2025: MLS All-Stars, LIGA MX All-Stars (Austin, Texas) *July 23, 2025*

2026: Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina) *Date To Be Announced*







