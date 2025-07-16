Inter Miami CF's Unbeaten Run Ends as Team Falls on the Road against FC Cincinnati

July 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF (11W-4L-5D, 38 points) fell 3-0 on the road against FC Cincinnati on Wednesday night at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami took the pitch with Óscar Ustari in goal; Marcelo Weigandt, Maximiliano Falcón, Tomás Avilés, and Jordi Alba made up the back four; Sergio Busquets and Benjamin Cremaschi started in midfield, being flanked by Tadeo Allende and Telasco Segovia; captain Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez led the team's attack.

Notably, defender Gonzalo Luján and midfielders Yannick Bright and David Ruiz returned to a matchday squad for the first time since recovering from their respective injuries.

Match Action

Goalkeeper Ustari had an early key intervention in the second minute, with a big save to deny an attempt from Cincinnati forward Kei Kamara from the right end of the box.

The hosts then took the lead in the 16th minute, with Gerardo Valenzuela scoring for Cincinnati.

Inter Miami was forced to make an early substitution in the 25th minute, with Rocco Ríos Novo coming on to replace Ustari.

Messi had the closest chance for the visitors in the first half in the sixth minute of added time, but his left-footed shot from the top of the box was saved by Cincinnati's goalkeeper.

FC Cincinnati extended its lead with goals from midfielder Evander in the 50th and 70th minutes for the final 3-0 result.

The loss brings to an end Inter Miami's six-match unbeaten run in MLS play, which saw the team claim five wins and a draw along the way.

Next Match

Next, Inter Miami will continue its road trip and close out the week visiting the New York Red Bulls this Saturday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey.

Stats

Possession:

CIN - 45.82%

MIA - 54.18%

Shots:

CIN - 11

MIA - 10

Saves:

CIN - 2

MIA - 4

Corners:

CIN - 1

MIA - 4

Fouls:

CIN - 6

MIA - 9







Major League Soccer Stories from July 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.