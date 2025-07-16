Inter Miami CF's Unbeaten Run Ends as Team Falls on the Road against FC Cincinnati
July 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF (11W-4L-5D, 38 points) fell 3-0 on the road against FC Cincinnati on Wednesday night at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Lineup Notes
Inter Miami took the pitch with Óscar Ustari in goal; Marcelo Weigandt, Maximiliano Falcón, Tomás Avilés, and Jordi Alba made up the back four; Sergio Busquets and Benjamin Cremaschi started in midfield, being flanked by Tadeo Allende and Telasco Segovia; captain Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez led the team's attack.
Notably, defender Gonzalo Luján and midfielders Yannick Bright and David Ruiz returned to a matchday squad for the first time since recovering from their respective injuries.
Match Action
Goalkeeper Ustari had an early key intervention in the second minute, with a big save to deny an attempt from Cincinnati forward Kei Kamara from the right end of the box.
The hosts then took the lead in the 16th minute, with Gerardo Valenzuela scoring for Cincinnati.
Inter Miami was forced to make an early substitution in the 25th minute, with Rocco Ríos Novo coming on to replace Ustari.
Messi had the closest chance for the visitors in the first half in the sixth minute of added time, but his left-footed shot from the top of the box was saved by Cincinnati's goalkeeper.
FC Cincinnati extended its lead with goals from midfielder Evander in the 50th and 70th minutes for the final 3-0 result.
The loss brings to an end Inter Miami's six-match unbeaten run in MLS play, which saw the team claim five wins and a draw along the way.
Next Match
Next, Inter Miami will continue its road trip and close out the week visiting the New York Red Bulls this Saturday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey.
Stats
Possession:
CIN - 45.82%
MIA - 54.18%
Shots:
CIN - 11
MIA - 10
Saves:
CIN - 2
MIA - 4
Corners:
CIN - 1
MIA - 4
Fouls:
CIN - 6
MIA - 9
Major League Soccer Stories from July 16, 2025
- Philadelphia Union Downs CF Montréal - Club de Foot Montreal
- Chicago Fire FC Earns 2-2 Draw against Atlanta United FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Chicago Fire FC
- Atlanta United Equalize Late in 2-2 Draw with Chicago Fire FC - Atlanta United FC
- New York City FC Rallies past Orlando City SC - New York City FC
- D.C. United Lose 2-1 against Charlotte FC on the Road - D.C. United
- Union remain first in Supporters' Shield standings; Makhanya scores first MLS goal and game-winner - Philadelphia Union
- Clip Notes: Charlotte FC Secure Commanding Victory over D.C. - Charlotte FC
- Inter Miami CF's Unbeaten Run Ends as Team Falls on the Road against FC Cincinnati - Inter Miami CF
- New York City FC Signs Forward Sebastiano Musu to a Short-Term Agreement from New York City FC II - New York City FC
- Sounders FC Hosts the Colorado Rapids in Midweek Clash at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Earthquakes Face FC Dallas at Paypal Park Tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Diego FC Acquire Defender Aiden Harangi on Loan from Bundesliga Side Eintracht Frankfurt - San Diego FC
- San Diego FC and Defender Jasper Löffelsend Mutually Agree to Part Ways - San Diego FC
- Earthquakes, adidas Team up to Unveil Clash Rewind Kit, adidas x MLS Archive Collection for Tonight's Match vs. FC Dallas - San Jose Earthquakes
- Houston Dynamo FC to Auction Match-Worn Texas Patch Jerseys to Benefit Central Texas Flood Relief Efforts - Houston Dynamo FC
- Momentum: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC vs D.C. United - Charlotte FC
- D.C. United Agrees to Appoint René Weiler as Head Coach - D.C. United
- LA Galaxy Play Host to Austin FC at Dignity Health Sports Park Tonight, Wednesday, July 16 - LA Galaxy
- MLS Selects Charlotte FC to Host 2026 MLS All-Star Game - Charlotte FC
- Struck by Lightnin' - How Charlotte's First Professional Soccer Team Changed the City Forever - Charlotte FC
- Colorado Rapids Unveil 'Original Green' Third Kit in Honor of 30th MLS Season - Colorado Rapids
- Sounders FC Unveils "The Orca Kit," as the Club Honors the Past and Celebrates the Future - Seattle Sounders FC
- Revolution Unveil "The '96" Throwback-Themed Archive Collection Kit - New England Revolution
- Columbus Crew Launch "The Heritage Kit" During Club's 30th Season Celebration - Columbus Crew SC
- D.C. United Honors Its Legacy by Unveiling the New Archive Kit - D.C. United
- FC Dallas Unveils Legacy Kit as Part of the adidas x MLS Archive Collection - FC Dallas
- Nashville SC Introduces 'Nashville Nostalgia' Third Jersey - Nashville SC
- Minnesota United Presents 2025 'Heritage Kit' - Minnesota United FC
- Charlotte FC Unveils the Heritage Kit in adidas X MLS 2025 Archive Collection - Charlotte FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami CF's Unbeaten Run Ends as Team Falls on the Road against FC Cincinnati
- Inter Miami CF to Visit FC Cincinnati on Wednesday
- Lionel Messi Named MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob Ultra for Matchdays 23 and 24
- Messi Named to MLS Team of the Matchday
- Messi Brace Powers Inter Miami CF Past Nashville SC