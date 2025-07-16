Revolution Unveil "The '96" Throwback-Themed Archive Collection Kit

July 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release









New England Revolution "The '96" Kit

(New England Revolution) New England Revolution "The '96" Kit(New England Revolution)

BOSTON / NEW YORK - The New England Revolution today unveiled the club's new Archive Collection third kit, "The '96", as one of 10 Major League Soccer clubs featured in the return of the throwback-themed adidas x MLS Archive Collection that celebrates the style and aesthetic of the late '90s and early 2000s. The Revolution and all 10 MLS clubs featured in this adidas x MLS Archive Collection get new third kits, styled with a matching jacket and Gazelle shoes, all available for purchase starting today at MLSstore.com and the Gillette Stadium ProShop.

The Archive Collection draws on inspiration from the past to tell club stories and share the depth of soccer history across North America, leaning into a retro theme of each club. Drawing on the nostalgic look of sports broadcasting, advertising, magazines and catalogs, the adidas x MLS Archive Collection combines different visual languages to create a unique narrative for each club. This year's collection spans coast to coast and brings back some of the most iconic logos and patterns in MLS history that are combined with bright bold designs that were popularized during the '90's.

An unapologetic tribute to the club's start in the '90s, the New England Revolution '96 kit revives the team's original wordmark, bold colors, and front-facing numbers on the pitch. The jersey is primarily Bright Red and features a gradient pattern that invokes the '96 jerseys with a contemporary flare. The retro Revolution wordmark is emblazoned on the shirt's front, while the back features the original MLS logo and "Gillette", the Revolution's primary jersey sponsor since 2025. The shirts will be paired with Bright Red socks, while the shorts, shirt details, and numerals utilize a refreshed shade of Night Sky Blue.

"Inspired by our club's legacy as a founding MLS club, and the now-iconic retro design of our original kits, we are excited to debut this new Archive Collection kit paying homage to our history with a refreshed approach," said Cathal Conlon, Revolution Vice President of Marketing & Public Relations. "The '96 kit revitalizes our bold look from the inaugural season and brings back a staple of our early uniforms, the classic Revolution wordmark. We look forward to seeing our players represent our proud history into this modern era when they wear the new kit on the pitch starting this Saturday."

The Revolution will debut "The '96" kit against Orlando City SC on July 19 at Gillette Stadium. The team will don the Archive Collection kits again for select matches during the remainder of the 2025 MLS season, including the club's first Alumni Night on Saturday, August 9 when the Revolution take on D.C. United at Gillette Stadium. The throwback kit will be a fitting tribute to the over 20 alumni on hand, spanning the entire 30-year history of Revolution soccer, who will be meeting with Revolution fans prior to the match before being recognized at halftime.

To celebrate the launch of the Archive Collection, the Revolution will host a Watch Party at Cisco Seaport on Wednesday night for New England's MLS match at the New York Red Bulls, where fans will be able to purchase "The '96" kit. Be there at Gillette Stadium when the Revolution wear the Archive Collection kit for the first time, this Saturday, July 19 vs. Orlando City SC. Tickets for Saturday's 7:30 p.m. contest, the Alumni Night match on August 9, and all Revolution games are available at Revolutionsoccer.net/tickets or by calling 1-877-GET-REVS.

Images from this story







Major League Soccer Stories from July 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.