Revolution Downed by CF Montreal, 3-1

July 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (6-11-7; 25 pts.) fell to CF Montreal (4-15-6, 18 pts.), 3-1, on Friday night at Gillette Stadium. Tomás Chancalay put the Revolution in front three minutes into the contest, but the visitors stormed back with three goals to claim all three points in Foxborough.

The two sides started fast, trading goals in the opening 10 minutes. New England struck first, with Chancalay finishing off a through ball from Carles Gil into the bottom-left corner for his fourth goal of the season. Gil, who rejoined the squad on Thursday after a 30-minute shift in Wednesday's MLS All-Star Game, raised his total to a team-high eight assists on the campaign.

Montreal found the equalizer just six minutes later, as Prince Owusu collected a low cross from Dante Sealy in the middle of the box before turning and firing a shot into the roof of the goal. Sealy put the visitors ahead in the 37th minute, capping off a combination play at the top of the box with Caden Clark and Victor Loturi.

The Revs amped up the pressure to begin the second half, with Luca Langoni forcing a save from Montreal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois just moments after halftime. Gil delivered New England's best chance of the second half, denting the cross bar with a shot from distance in the 70th minute.

Langoni and Chancalay combined for a pair of chances in the 84th minute, with the former seeing his shot cleared off the line before Chancalay had his subsequent effort deflected wide. Former Revolution II midfielder Olger Escobar, making his fourth appearance for Montreal, finished off the scoring with his first MLS goal in second-half stoppage time.

The Revolution are idle next weekend before resuming regular season action on Saturday, August 9 against D.C. United, the club's first Alumni Night. The 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff from Gillette Stadium will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen on 98.5 The Sports Hub, Más Latino 99.9 FM / 1300 AM (Spanish), and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).

MATCH NOTES

F Tomás Chancalay netted his fourth goal of the season, his second game in a row with a goal. He finished the night with a team-high seven shot attempts, one shy of his single-game high.

Chancalay's goal in the third minute was the team's quickest of the season, surpassing the previous mark held by Leo Campana (fifth minute at New York Red Bulls).

With tonight's assist, M Carles Gil is one tally away from tying Revolution legend Taylor Twellman's goal contributions record (129). The captain also recorded a team-high four key passes.

Gil now holds one goal and nine assists in 13 games against CF Montreal.

M Matt Polster registered his second assist of the campaign and now owns one goal and four assists against Montreal in his professional career.

F Luca Langoni set a new MLS-career high with four shots, two on target, in Friday's contest.

D Wyatt Omsberg made his 75th MLS appearance tonight across all competitions.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution Match #24

New England Revolution 1 vs. CF Montreal 3

July 25, 2025 - Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

Referee: Chris Penso

Assistant Referee: Corey Parker

Assistant Referee: Jeffrey Greeson

Fourth Official: Sergii Demianchuk

Video Asst. Referee: Jorge Gonzalez

Assistant VAR: Craig Lowry

Weather: 81 degrees and mostly cloudy

Attendance: 17,992

Scoring Summary:

NE - Tomás Chancalay 4 (Carles Gil 8, Matt Polster 2) 3'

MTL - Prince Owusu 11 (Dawid Bugaj 1) 9'

MTL - Dante Sealy 3 (Caden Clark 4, Victor Loturi 2) 36'

MTL - Olger Escobar 1 (Luca Petrasso 2) 90'+5

Misconduct Summary:

NE - Luca Langoni (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 30'

MTL - Joel Waterman (Yellow Card - Unsporting Behavior) 73'

NE - Carles Gil (Yellow Card - Unsporting Behavior) 73'

NE - Matt Polster (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 80'

MTL - Olger Escobar (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 88'

NE - Tomás Chancalay (Yellow Card - Unsporting Behavior) 90'+1

NE - Maxi Urruti (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 90'+3

New England Revolution: Aljaž Ivačič; Peyton Miller, Mamadou Fofana, Wyatt Omsberg (Tanner Beason 75'), Ilay Feingold (Maxi Urruti 83'); Alhassan Yusuf, Matt Polster; Tomás Chancalay, Carles Gil ©, Luca Langoni; Leo Campana.

Substitutes Not Used: Alex Bono; Brandon Bye, Keegan Hughes, Will Sands, Jackson Yueill, Luis Diaz, Eric Klein.

CF Montreal: Jonathan Sirois; Aleksandr Guboglo, Fernando Alvarez, Brandan Craig, Dawid Bugaj; Victor Loturi, Bryce Duke (Luca Petrasso 62'), Joel Waterman ©; Caden Clark (Olger Escobar 76'), Prince Owusu, Dante Sealy (Hennadii Synchuk 76').

Substitutes Not Used: Thomas Gillier; Tom Pearce, Kwadwo Opoku, Owen Graham-Roache, Jules-Anthony Vilsaint.







