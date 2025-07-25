LA Galaxy Match Against Houston Dynamo FC at Shell Energy Stadium Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

July 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







HOUSTON - The LA Galaxy's 2025 MLS Regular Season match against Houston Dynamo FC at Shell Energy Stadium has been postponed due to pitch conditions that resulted from significant rainfall in the Houston area. The match will be rescheduled at a date to be determined.

Further information on the 2025 MLS Match Delay, Postponement, Cancellation and Forfeiture Policy can be found.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.