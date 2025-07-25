Toronto FC Defenders Zane Monlouis, Henry Wingo and Nicksoen Gomis Placed on Season-Ending Injury List
July 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Toronto FC News Release
Toronto FC announced today that the club has placed defenders Zane Monlouis, Henry Wingo and Nicksoen Gomis on the Season-Ending Injury List.
Zane Monlouis
Monlouis sustained an abductor and rectus injury on Wednesday, June 25 against New York Red Bulls. The 21-year-old underwent successful surgery on July 9. The procedure was performed by Dr. Mark Zoland in New York City, and he is expected to miss three to four months.
Henry Wingo
Wingo underwent successful surgery to repair a quadriceps injury on Monday, June 16. The procedure was performed by Dr. Lasse Lempainen in Helsinki, Finland. Wingo is expected to be sidelined for approximately three to four months.
Nicksoen Gomis
Gomis underwent successful surgery to repair his left Achilles tendon on Tuesday, May 6. The procedure was performed by Dr. Sam Park at Women's College Hospital, Toronto. Gomis suffered the injury on Saturday, May 3 against New England Revolution.
Per MLS rules, if a player suffers a season-ending injury, a club may place that injured player on the Season-Ending Injury List and receive roster relief (i.e., an open roster slot, n open international roster slot, etc.). Once placed on the Season-Ending Injury List, the injured player will not be eligible to play for the club in any remaining competition during that MLS season (including any exhibition games or tournaments, including but not limited to: Leagues Cup, Campeones Cup, CONCACAF Champions League, Canadian Championship and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup).
Major League Soccer Stories from July 25, 2025
- New York City FC Signs Forward Sebastiano Musu to a Short-Term Agreement from New York City FC II - New York City FC
- Toronto FC Acquire $50,000 in General Allocation Money from Sporting Kansas City - Toronto FC
- Real Salt Lake Back at Home Saturday for Pioneer Day Weekend Celebration vs. San Jose Earthquakes - Real Salt Lake
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at Inter Miami CF - FC Cincinnati
- FC Dallas Joins Texas Sports Teams Launching 'Texas Sport for Healing Fund' and National Auction to Support Hill Country Flood Relief - FC Dallas
- Toronto FC Defenders Zane Monlouis, Henry Wingo and Nicksoen Gomis Placed on Season-Ending Injury List - Toronto FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto FC Stories
- Toronto FC Acquire $50,000 in General Allocation Money from Sporting Kansas City
- Toronto FC Defenders Zane Monlouis, Henry Wingo and Nicksoen Gomis Placed on Season-Ending Injury List
- Toronto FC Recalls Hugo Mbongue and Loans Forward to Vancouver FC
- Toronto FC Opens BMO Field Pitch to Fans for the First Time
- San Diego FC (0) - Toronto FC (1) Postgame Summary