Toronto FC Defenders Zane Monlouis, Henry Wingo and Nicksoen Gomis Placed on Season-Ending Injury List

July 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC News Release







Toronto FC announced today that the club has placed defenders Zane Monlouis, Henry Wingo and Nicksoen Gomis on the Season-Ending Injury List.

Zane Monlouis

Monlouis sustained an abductor and rectus injury on Wednesday, June 25 against New York Red Bulls. The 21-year-old underwent successful surgery on July 9. The procedure was performed by Dr. Mark Zoland in New York City, and he is expected to miss three to four months.

Henry Wingo

Wingo underwent successful surgery to repair a quadriceps injury on Monday, June 16. The procedure was performed by Dr. Lasse Lempainen in Helsinki, Finland. Wingo is expected to be sidelined for approximately three to four months.

Nicksoen Gomis

Gomis underwent successful surgery to repair his left Achilles tendon on Tuesday, May 6. The procedure was performed by Dr. Sam Park at Women's College Hospital, Toronto. Gomis suffered the injury on Saturday, May 3 against New England Revolution.

Per MLS rules, if a player suffers a season-ending injury, a club may place that injured player on the Season-Ending Injury List and receive roster relief (i.e., an open roster slot, n open international roster slot, etc.). Once placed on the Season-Ending Injury List, the injured player will not be eligible to play for the club in any remaining competition during that MLS season (including any exhibition games or tournaments, including but not limited to: Leagues Cup, Campeones Cup, CONCACAF Champions League, Canadian Championship and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup).







