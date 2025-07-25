Houston Dynamo FC vs. LA Galaxy Match Postponed Due to Effects of Inclement Weather

July 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Due to pitch conditions and resulting player safety concerns created by inclement weather in the Houston area, tonight's match between Houston Dynamo FC and the LA Galaxy has been postponed.

The match will be played at a later date. Any fan with a ticket to tonight's match will have the same ticket reissued for the rescheduled contest.

Further information on the 2025 MLS match delay, Postponement, Cancellation and Forfeiture Policy can be found HERE.

In addition, to thank them for their dedication, fans who attended the match tonight can claim a complimentary ticket to one of the remaining regular season matches hosted at Shell Energy Stadium. Communication on how to claim that ticket will be made available soon via email.







