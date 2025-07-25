New York City FC Takes 4-3 Win Against FC Dallas

July 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC played out a thrilling 4-3 win over FC Dallas in Frisco, Texas on Friday night. Homegrown Jonny Shore opened the scoring in the 11th minute with his first goal for the Club. Elsewhere, a hat-trick from Aonso Martínez helped New York City complete a dramatic comeback to stretch their unbeaten streak to three games.

Match Recap

New York City FC were in Frisco, Texas, on Friday night to take on FC Dallas.

The game was the last of a four-game stretch on the road for New York City, with Pascal Jansen keen to see his side stretch their unbeaten run to three games.

Jansen made two changes to the team that faced Sporting Kansas City last time out, as Hannes Wolf and Mitja Ilenič replaced Julián Fernández and Thiago Martins.

Elsewhere, Nicolás Fernández Mercau was named on the bench for the first time since joining from Elche.

Dallas almost enjoyed a dream start inside the first sixty seconds after Petar Musa dispossessed Aidan O'Neill inside his own area-thankfully, Matt Freese was on hand to produce a vital block.

The hosts started the brighter of the two teams, but it was New York City that took the lead in the 11th minute thanks to Jonny Shore's first goal in MLS.

Shore rose highest at the near post from a Maxi Moralez corner to flick a header past Maarten Paes and give New York City the lead.

That lead would last only four minutes, however, as Musa wriggled free inside the area and fired a low shot across Freese.

One became two for Dallas two minutes later, as Logan Farrington benefited from a quick free kick to run in behind the backline and score a similar finish low past Freese.

New York City needed a response, and they found one five minutes after falling behind through Alonso Martínez.

Completing a chaotic 11-minute period that saw four goals, Martínez showed wonderful close control to receive Maxi Moralez's pass and get off a shot before Paes could smother the effort.

New York City almost found a third goal minutes later when Ilenič found Hannes Wolf, who in turn slipped Martínez in behind. The Costa Rican rounded Paes but saw his attempted cutback to Wolf intercepted and cleared away.

A frenetic pace calmed as the clock ticked past the half-hour mark, with both teams trying to settle into a rhythm.

Both sides had chances that were blocked before a fifth goal arrived in first-half stoppage time, as Farrington notched his second of the evening.

Jansen opted to make two changes to start the second period, as Agustín Ojeda and Strahinja Tanasijević replaced Ilenič and Shore.

New York City enjoyed the perfect start to the second half when they found an equalizer just minutes in through Martínez. The forward was found with another clever pass from Wolf before driving it past Paes at the near post.

Dallas almost retook the lead in strange circumstances when a Kevin O'Toole clearance cannoned off a Dallas player and forced Freese to react quickly.

There was a New York City FC debut for Fernández Mercau just after the hour mark, as he replaced Wolf.

Fernández Mercau made a bright start to his debut and registered a first look at goal in the 71st minute with a shot from distance that went over.

O'Toole then nearly caught out Paes with a dangerous cross that forced the goalkeeper to tip it onto the bar and behind.

A dramatic evening took a further turn in the final ten minutes when New York City took the lead for the second time on the night. A delightful pass in behind from Fernández Mercau put Martínez through on goal, and after rounding Paes, he made no mistake with the finish.

The hosts were now frantically chasing an equalizer, but in their way stood a dogged New York City defense.

New York City's final change of the night came in second-half stoppage time, as Moralez was replaced by Nico Cavallo.

In the end, Martínez's hat-trick-clinching goal proved decisive, securing a memorable 4-3 road win for New York City FC in Dallas.

Player of the Match

How We Lined Up

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC is a meeting with Puebla in Leagues Cup on Tuesday, July 29. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00PM ET.







