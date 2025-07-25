Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs Toronto FC: July 26, 2025

July 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC returns to Bank of America Stadium this weekend to host Toronto FC in their second meeting of the season. Saturday's matchup marks the eighth all-time regular-season contest between the two sides, with the series evenly matched at 3-3-1. Charlotte will look to build on their previous success against Toronto, having earned a 2-0 win at BMO Field back in May.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's match:

Match: Charlotte FC vs Toronto FC

When: Saturday, July 26

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV - How to Watch & Listen

Listen: WFNZ 92.7 FM (English) & WOLS 106.1 FM (Spanish)

For all other radio station affiliates in the Carolinas, click here.

Previous Head-to-Head Matchup:

Toronto FC 0 - 2 Charlotte FC (Major League Soccer | May 31, 2025)

Eastern Conference Table:

FC Cincinnati - 48 points, 24 GP

Nashville SC - 41 Points, 22 GP

Columbus Crew - 41 points, 22 GP

Inter Miami - 38 points, 19 GP

Orlando City - 35 Points, 22 GP

NYCFC - 31 points, 21 GP

New York Red Bulls - 30 points, 22 GP

Charlotte FC - 29 points, 22 GP

Chicago Fire - 28 points, 21 GP

Riding the wave of a four-match unbeaten run, Charlotte FC enters Saturday night's fixture with confidence and rhythm, seeking to continue their ascent up the MLS standings, while utilizing their home field advantage.

"We're building toward the end of our season, and the goal is to be in playoffs and to be a really competitive team. Getting a result against Toronto will help us do that", said Dean Smith in his press conference.

CLTFC are in their scoring form, having registered at least one goal in sixteen consecutive matches across all competitions. That sustained scoring streak is an insight into the team's growing cohesion in the final third. A key contributor to that success? Wilfried Zaha. Zaha has put together a strong run of form, recording a goal contribution in seven straight matches. Over that stretch, he's totaled two goals and six assists, bringing his season tally to six goals and eight assists. Impressively, five of those assists have been game-winners, making him the club's all-time leader in MLS regular-season game-winning assists.

The Crown are unbeaten in their last four home matches, turning Bank of America Stadium into a fortress where visiting sides find it increasingly difficult to claim points. Saturday will be a key match for the Crown if they want to assert themselves as a serious contender in the Eastern Conference.

JULY 26 // CHARLOTTE VS. TORONTO

