LAFC Releases New Club Anthem: Street X Street with Sia, Cypress Hill and DJ Flict

July 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LAFC today released its newest club anthem, "STREET X STREET," featuring global pop icon Sia, multiplatinum artists Cypress Hill and Grammy-nominated producer DJ Flict.

"Collaborating with Sia on STREET X STREET was a first for us, and it brought a whole new energy to the table," B-Real from Cypress Hill said. "Her powerful voice took the track to another level. Cypress Hill has always been about pushing boundaries and trying new things. Teaming up with Sia and DJ Flict to create this new LAFC anthem just made sense."

A powerful and uplifting anthem from the heart of Los Angeles, STREET X STREET highlights the sense of community created by LAFC.

"Sia and Cypress Hill on the same record is iconic," DJ Flict said. "I produced a track with big, dramatic pop moments that flip into raw, street-driven hip-hop. It's unexpected and it feels strong."

This is the sixth LAFC club anthem co-produced by the team, joining "My Home" by Stix (2019), "Do It For LA" featuring DJ Flict, Kid Ink and B-Real (2022), "Reppin The City" featuring DJ Flict, Cypress Hill and Shavo (2022), the "Do It For LA" Remix featuring DJ Flict, Kid Ink, B-Real, and D Smoke (2023), "Ciudad de Campeones" featuring Alemán, B-Real, and Bobby Castro (2023), and "Por La Cultura" featuring O.T. Genasis, Bobby Castro and DJ Flict.

"LAFC is a movement here in L.A., and this anthem perfectly captures the spirit of our community," said Rich Orosco, LAFC's Chief Brand Officer. "We built this club Street by Street, Block by Block, One by One, and we are very honored to have such talented global artists believe in our community and dedicate their time and energy to creating music for our fans."

Sia is an LAFC fan who has attended numerous LAFC matches, including sitting field side for LAFC's memorable 2022 MLS Cup victory. B-Real and Bobo from Cypress Hill and DJ Flict attend games regularly at BMO Stadium and rarely miss a match.

"STREET X STREET" is available now on Apple Music and all major music platforms.







