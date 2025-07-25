Toronto FC Acquire $50,000 in General Allocation Money from Sporting Kansas City
July 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Toronto FC News Release
Toronto FC announced today that the club has acquired $50,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Sporting Kansas City in exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot. TFC now has a total of 12 international slots on its 2025 roster.
TRANSACTION: Toronto FC acquire $50,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) in exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot.
