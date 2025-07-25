Inter Miami CF Signs World Cup-Winning Argentine International Midfielder Rodrigo de Paul

MIAMI - Inter Miami CF announced today it has signed Argentine midfielder Rodrigo De Paul from Spanish giants Club Atlético de Madrid. De Paul will initially join the Club on loan through the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season; the deal includes an option to make the transfer permanent through the 2029 MLS season.

The World Cup champion and two-time CONMEBOL Copa América winner, regarded as one of the best in the world in his position, brings world-class quality to the midfield and adds elite, title-winning experience to the squad. The 31-year-old, nicknamed El Motorcito (the little engine) for his tireless work rate, will join the squad and begin training with the team upon the receipt of his P-1 Visa and ITC.

"Assembling a team that inspires our fans to dream continues to be one of our primary aspirations, so we're thrilled to sign a player of Rodrigo's caliber. He is a winner who has conquered the world stage; his ambitions match ours at Inter Miami, and we are hungry to achieve these goals together," said Managing Owner Jorge Mas. "Several of the best players in global fútbol have already chosen Inter Miami as their home, and Rodrigo joining our roster is another landmark as we continue on this journey to change the trajectory of the sport in this country and make our fans proud."

"Rodrigo is a player I've admired for many years. As a leader he has brought so much to the teams he has played for - especially with his national team Argentina. He brings experience, passion and quality to our team and to our city. I'm excited to welcome another World Cup winning player not just to Inter Miami, but also to MLS," said Co-Owner David Beckham.

"What brings me to Inter Miami is the desire to compete, win titles, to write the pages in the Club's history," said De Paul. "It's a Club that is shaping up to be great, to have a long history, so that many people follow this incredible team."

Rodrigo De Paul to be Unveiled at Chase Stadium During Saturday's Pregame

About El Motorcito

De Paul joins Inter Miami with a formidable resume both at the club and international levels. Internationally, he was one of the main figures alongside Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi in Argentina's historic 2022 FIFA World Cup title, as well as in La Albiceleste's 2021 and 2024 CONMEBOL Copa América and 2022 CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions conquests. At the club level, the midfield engine has racked up nearly 500 appearances across all competitions and tallied 57 goals and 74 assists, representing Racing Club in his native Argentina (2012-2014, 2016 on loan) before an accomplished spell in Europe, playing for Valencia CF (2014-2016), Udinese (2016-2021) and Club Atlético de Madrid (2021-2025).

The versatile midfielder has also earned various individual accolades throughout his successful career. Notably, he earned Copa América 2021 and 2024 Team of the Tournament honors, and most recently featured in the LaLiga Team of the Season for the 2024-25 campaign.

The Sarandí, Buenos Aires, Argentina native began his career in the youth ranks at Racing Club prior to being promoted to the first team and making his professional debut in February 2013. De Paul went on to establish himself as a key player for Racing over the next seasons before embarking on a new chapter in European fútbol in 2014. In all, he totalled 72 appearances across all competitions in two stints for Racing (he briefly returned on loan in 2016), contributing seven goals and seven assists. In his time at Racing, he faced current Inter Miami goalkeeper Óscar Ustari in an Argentine First Division match in 2013 when he was a Club Atlético Boca Juniors player.

Starting in 2014, De Paul developed a successful career in Europe. First, he played 44 matches and recorded two goals and four assists in two seasons for historic Spanish side Valencia, before making a move to Italian Serie A side Udinese. The midfielder flourished as a leader in his five seasons in Italy, donning the captain's armband for I Bianconeri, making 184 total appearances across all competitions, scoring 34 goals and dishing out 37 assists.

In 2021, De Paul signed for Los Colchoneros in the Spanish capital and became an integral piece in midfield. In all, he racked 187 appearances, 14 goals, and 26 assists across all competitions for Atlético in a spell in which he notably played alongside new Inter Miami teammate Luis Suárez during the 2021-22 season. Additionally, during his two spells in Spain, he faced current Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano, defender Jordi Alba, midfielder Sergio Busquets, Messi, and Suárez on multiple occasions in their days as FC Barcelona players.

On the international stage, De Paul made his debut for Argentina's national team in 2018 and has gone on to earn 78 caps, scoring two times, in a fruitful era for La Albiceleste. The midfielder was fundamental to helping Argentina clinch four major titles, winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup to earn a historic third crown for the nation, the 2021 and 2024 CONMEBOL Copa América titles, and the 2022 CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions title. In that span, De Paul and Inter Miami captain Messi have shared the pitch a total of 62 times for their country's senior side.

TRANSACTION: Inter Miami CF signs Argentine midfielder Rodrigo De Paul from Spanish giants Atlético de Madrid on loan using Targeted Allocation Money through the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season; the deal includes an option to make the transfer permanent through the 2029 Major League Soccer (MLS) season.

Name: Rodrigo De Paul

Pronunciation: ro-dree-go deh paul

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 154 lbs

Born: 05/24/1994

Age: 31

Birthplace: Sarandí, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Nationality: Argentina, Italy







