Atlanta United Loans Noah Cobb to Colorado Rapids

July 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United announced today it has loaned defender Noah Cobb to the Colorado Rapids through the end of the season in exchange for $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM). The MLS Secondary Transfer window opened on Thursday, July 24.

Atlanta could receive additional GAM if Colorado exercises a permanent trade option this winter. Additionally, Atlanta would receive a percentage of a future transfer.

Cobb joined the Atlanta United Academy at the U-15 level and worked his way up to the professional ranks. He made his professional debut with ATL UTD 2 on July 18, 2021 as a 15-year old. He made 11 appearances that season, including nine starts. The following season, Cobb played 26 matches, including 23 starts, in his first full season as a professional. He earned a Homegrown contract that became effective Jan. 1, 2023 when he joined the First Team.

The Chattanooga, Tenn. native has played in 35 MLS Regular Season matches, including 21 starts. He also appeared in two playoff matches for Atlanta last season.

Internationally, Cobb has been a fixture for the U.S. U-19 and U-20 squads. He was part of the U-20 team last season that qualified for the upcoming FIFA U-20 World Cup which will be held this September in Chile.

TRANSACTION: Atlanta United loans defender Noah Cobb to Colorado Rapids through the end of the season in exchange for $100,00 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM). Atlanta could also receive additional GAM if Colorado exercises a permanent trade option this winter. Additionally, the club would receive a percentage of a future transfer.

Atlanta United roster (as of July 25, 2025)

Goalkeepers (3):  Josh Cohen, Brad Guzan, Jayden Hibbert

Defenders (11): Luis Abram, Pedro Amador, Juan Berrocal^ Dominik Chong Qui, Noah Cobb***, Matthew Edwards, Stian Gregersen, Ronald Hernández, Brooks Lennon, Enea Mihaj, Derrick Williams

Midfielders (9): Miguel Almirón, Jay Fortune, Saba Lobjanidze, Alexey Miranchuk, Edwin Mosquera**, Tristan Muyumba, Will Reilly, Bartosz Slisz, Adyn Torres*

Forwards (5):  Luke Brennan, Ashton Gordon, Latte Lath, Jamal Thiaré, Cayman Togashi

*On loan with ATL UTD 2

** On loan with Millonarios F.C.

*** On loan with Colorado Rapids

^ On loan from Getafe CF







Major League Soccer Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.