Minnesota United FC at St. Louis City SC Preview

July 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - With the Western Conference standings remaining tight, Minnesota United heads to Energizer Park on Saturday night for a pivotal match before Leagues Cup 2025 action begins next week. The Loons, unbeaten in their last five road fixtures, will look to extend their strong form away from Allianz Field and maintain their position among the West's top teams. Meanwhile, St. Louis CITY SC aims to regroup and respond at home following a heavy 3-0 road loss to FC Dallas.

Minnesota earned a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Providence Park against the Portland Timbers last weekend, with defender Anthony Markanich adding to his run of form by netting his sixth goal of the season. The Loons' attack has consistently put pressure on opposing defenses, while a disciplined backline, anchored by strong leadership, continues to provide stability in collaboration with goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair.

Saturday's matchup marks an important point in the season for St. Louis CITY SC as they look to regain positive form of any kind and inch towards the Western Conference playoff race. After a 3-0 defeat to FC Dallas, CITY SC returns home eager to reset. With the standings continuing to shift week by week, the team will look to steady its form and pick up valuable points.

With Minnesota looking to solidify their position near the top of the Western Conference and St. Louis aiming to build momentum, Saturday's matchup sets the stage for a competitive and high-stakes encounter. As the playoff race intensifies, both teams will be eager to make their mark in a crucial summer clash in St. Louis.

HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY ON THE FACING ST. LOUIS CITY SC SIDE...

"We're very conscious of the fact that they are quite literally fighting for their lives. They're probably a loss or two away from being out of contention. So we've got to take the responsibility of being a team that could get very close to ending their playoff hopes and we've got to run with that. That's the niceness of the position we're in, but it's also a responsibility, and it's not going to be easy."

MIDFIELDER JULIAN GRESSEL ON PLAYING ST. LOUIS CITY SC ON THE ROAD...

"We want to finally get over the hump to maybe challenge for that first spot in the West, so we have a different challenge than them. They're going through changes, but they have just as many games left as us. We're trying to go down there, be a good road team like we have been, play our way, and ultimately win there."

PLAYER STATUS REPORT:

Minnesota United

OUT:

Joaquín Pereyra - Suspended (Out)

Nicolas Romero - Suspended (Out)

QUESTIONABLE:

None

MINNESOTA UNITED FC @ ST. LOUIS CITY SC

Energizer Park | St. Louis, Missouri

07.26.2025 | MLS Regular Season | Match 25

7:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)

2025 Regular Season Record (W-L-D)

MIN: 11-5-8 (41 pts. | 5-2-4 on the road)

STL: 4-13-6 (18 pts. | 3-4-4 at home)







