Inter Miami CF Hosts FC Cincinnati this Saturday

July 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF (12W-4L-5D, 41 points) is set for MLS regular season action at home this weekend, with the team hosting FC Cincinnati (15W-6L-3D, 48 points) on Saturday, July 26. Kick off at Chase Stadium is set for 7:15 p.m. ET.

Riptide Night presented by Royal Caribbean

Inter Miami's Front of Jersey Partner and Official Vacation Partner, is bringing the excitement this Saturday, July 26, as they host their highly anticipated Riptide Night during our home match against FC Cincinnati. Before our First Team hits the field sporting the Riptide third kit for the first time, we're joining forces to throw a fan celebration to remember...and you won't want to miss it!

The festivities kick off at 3 p.m. ET with Rise with the Tide presented by Royal Caribbean at the Baptist Health Community Field, a beach-theme pre-match party you won't want to miss. The celebration continues in the Fan Zone, where Royal Caribbean will take over with pre-game activities, in-game surprises, and engaging activations for fans throughout the match.

Parking

Before heading to the game, view Chase Stadium's matchday parking information HERE! We encourage Fans to buy parking passes in advance of arrival to Chase Stadium. Buy your gameday parking pass!

Brightline - GOOOL Getter Trains

Inter Miami and Brightline are back for another action-packed season! Take GOOOL GETTER trains and complimentary shuttles from Brightline Fort Lauderdale Station directly to all the Inter Miami CF matches this season at Chase Stadium!

Where to Watch

Fans in more than 100 countries and regions can sign up for MLS Season Pass to access every MLS game with no blackouts, along with in-depth coverage and analysis, exclusive content, and more - including the annual Leagues Cup tournament, Campeones Cup, MLS All-Star Game, Audi MLS Cup Playoffs games, and select MLS NEXT Pro matches.

MLS Season Pass is available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, Android devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. Fans can also access MLS Season Pass from the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro, where they can watch games alongside other apps in their physical space; within an Environment, so the screen feels 100 feet wide; and in Spatial Audio for an even more immersive viewing experience. All matches feature commentary in English and Spanish, while select matches involving Canadian teams will also offer commentary in French.

Additionally, ESPN 106.3 will air all 34 games and playoff matches of Inter Miami CF, providing comprehensive coverage to English-speaking fútbol enthusiasts in the region. Spanish language radio broadcast, meanwhile, will be available on Deportes Radio 760AM.

Past Regular Season Match

Inter Miami hosts Cincinnati after claiming a big wiin on the road against NYRB last Saturday.

The Herons secured a thrilling 1-5 comeback win on the road over the New York Red Bulls. The team was led to victory at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey by stellar performances from several players: captain Lionel Messi scored a brace and dished out two assists, left-back Jordi Alba contributed a goal and two assists, and midfielder Telasco Segovia bagged a brace.

MLS Player of the Matchday and Team of the Matchday Honors

Messi's standout performance against the New York Red Bulls earned him Major League Soccer (MLS) Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors for Matchday 26. It was his fifth Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honor of the season, and his third since Matchday 22. His 11 Player of the Matchday accolades are tied with Chris Wondolowski (11) for the fifth-most in MLS history and trail only Landon Donovan (19), Jeff Cunningham (14), and Bradley Wright-Phillips (12). Messi is the first player in league history to win Player of the Matchday at least five times in a single season twice, after taking home the award six times during his Landon Donvan MLS MVP campaign in 2024.

Notably, our captain has scored at least two goals in six of his last seven MLS matches and has accumulated 19 goal contributions over the span.

In addition, Messi, as well as head coach Javier Mascherano, Alba and Segovia earned MLS Team of the Matchday Honors.

Recent form this regular season

Inter Miami enters Saturday's match in stellar form, having won six of its past seven regular season fixtures.

Inter Miami currently sits fifth in the Eastern Conference table with 41 points, while having three games in hand on all four teams above the Club in the standings.

Firing Attack

Inter Miami's attacking unit has been in fine form so far in 2025, with forwards/wingers/attacking midfielders accounting for 42 of the team's 49 goals thus far this MLS regular season.

Messi leads the way with 18 goals and is currently tied in first place in the race for the Golden Boot presented by Audi. Allende and Segovia come next with seven goals each, while Luis Suárez follows with five goalsx. Fafa Picault and Allen Obando round out the list with four goals and a strike respectively.

Previously Against FC Cincinnati

On Saturday, Inter Miami and Cincinnati will clash for a 13th time in Club history. Inter Miami leads the series with six wins to five for the Ohio-based side, while another matchup resulted in a draw.

The teams most recently met in 2025 MLS regular season action on July 16, with Inter Miami falling 3-0 on the road in Cincinnati.

Familiar Faces

Two former Inter Miami player may face the team this weekend, as defenders Alvas Powell and DeAndre Yedlin a currently are currently on the books in Cincinnati.

Scouting FC Cincinnati

Cincinnati visits South Florida after most recently winning 0-1 on the road against Realt Salt Lake. The Ohio-based side has recorded 15 wins, six losses and three draws so far this regular season for a total 48 points and sits first in the Eastern Conference standings.

Attacking midfielder Evander has been the team's leading so far this regular season, with 15 goals and eight assists to his name.







